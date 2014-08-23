Injured St. Louis Rams prevail over struggling Cleveland Browns

Published: Aug 23, 2014 at 05:55 PM

CLEVELAND -- St. Louis quarterback Sam Bradford reinjured the left knee he had surgery on last season and the Rams had four other starters hurt in a 33-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night.

Bradford went down after being hit by Browns defensive lineman Armonty Bryant in the first quarter. He grimaced in pain before walking gingerly to the sideline with Rams coach Jeff Fisher watching every delicate step.

Bradford was examined on the bench and then escorted to the locker room for further medical tests. He did not return.

Browns starting quarterback Brian Hoyer threw a touchdown pass and celebrated rookie backup Johnny Manziel had a 7-yard TD run. Manziel was also sacked twice by Rams rookie Michael Sam, who punctuated the first takedown by mimicking Manziel's "money" sign.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Johnny Manziel's performance against the Rams with Preseason Live

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4

The Broncos' Week 15 win had major 2023 NFL Draft implications for the Bears and Seahawks. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Week 16.

news

Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion

The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Packers' win over Rams on Monday night

Spurred by a pair of AJ Dillon touchdowns, the Packers bested the Rams on Monday Night Football, keeping their faint playoff hopes alive while eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions.

news

The First Read, Week 16: Who's clinched a playoff berth? Helped/hurt their chances?

Jeffri Chadiha takes stock of the contenders and hopefuls heading into Week 16, including the rolling Bengals, the rising Lions and the newly frisky Giants. Plus, examining a tough moment for the Patriots and the 49ers' ceiling with Brock Purdy.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE