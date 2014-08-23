Injured St. Louis Rams prevail over struggling Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND -- St. Louis quarterback Sam Bradford reinjured the left knee he had surgery on last season and the Rams had four other starters hurt in a 33-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night.
Bradford went down after being hit by Browns defensive lineman Armonty Bryant in the first quarter. He grimaced in pain before walking gingerly to the sideline with Rams coach Jeff Fisher watching every delicate step.
Bradford was examined on the bench and then escorted to the locker room for further medical tests. He did not return.
Browns starting quarterback Brian Hoyer threw a touchdown pass and celebrated rookie backup Johnny Manziel had a 7-yard TD run. Manziel was also sacked twice by Rams rookie Michael Sam, who punctuated the first takedown by mimicking Manziel's "money" sign.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press