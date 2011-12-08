Injured quarterbacks Bradford, Feely held out again by Rams

Brandstater took the reps with the first-team offense again Thursday as the team's top two quarterbacks -- Sam Bradford and A.J. Feeley -- sat out of practice for the second straight day, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Brandstater, signed off the Rams' practice squad last week, is in line to start Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Rams are keeping Bradford out of practice in an effort to heal his ankle injury before Monday. Bradford lobbied to play in this past Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and said he still wants to play this season, if healthy, rather than go on injured reserve.
Defensive end Chris Long (ankle), running back Quinn Porter (abdominal strain) and defensive tackle Fred Robbins (back) did not practice Thursday, according to the team, while defensive end Eugene Sims (shoulder) and offensive tackle Mark LeVoir (pectoral) were limited.
