Injured Pats LB Mayo returns to practice earlier than expected

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo is practicing again, but he's listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Mayo, last year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, practiced Friday for the first time since he strained right knee ligaments during New England's season opener. He had limited participation in the practice after missing two games.
Initial reports had indicated that Mayo would be sidelined for six to eight weeks.
Wilfork practiced for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury during last Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Welker missed the previous two games with a knee injury.
