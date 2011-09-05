Injured knee will keep Giants' Umenyiora from first two games

The New York Giants are expected to be without defensive end Osi Umenyiora for at least the first two games of the season while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Monday, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
Umenyiora, who is coming off a productive season in which he finished with 11.5 sacks, initially didn't report to training camp and asked for a trade because he was unhappy with his contract situation.
Umenyiora's knee became an issue early in training camp, when the Giants announced one day that the nine-year veteran wasn't practicing because he said his knee was bothering him. That led to speculation that he could be on the trading block.
Depending on how quickly Umenyiora returns, how the Giants start the season and how well second-year end Jason Pierre-Paul plays in his place, a potential trade could still be in play.