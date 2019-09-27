Injured Eagles bringing back CB Orlando Scandrick

The vet will immediately bolster an Eagles defensive backfield set back by myriad injuries. Starting corner Ronald Darby missed Thursday's win over Green Bay with a hamstring injury, while Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (head/neck) both left the proceedings in medias res. Philly sealed the victory with special-teamer Craig James playing significant snaps at corner; before Thursday night, James had logged just one career defensive snap. Not to mention, Cre'von LeBlanc is on injured reserve and Jalen Mills is on PUP.