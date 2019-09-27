Around the NFL

Injured Eagles bringing back CB Orlando Scandrick

Published: Sep 27, 2019 at 09:02 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

An injury-riddled Eagles secondary is welcoming back a familiar face.

Philadelphia is re-signing veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday. The team later made the news official.

Scandrick spent the summer with the organization, signing a one-year deal in late July before his pre-season release in late August. The 32-year-old played seven games with the Chiefs in 2018 after spending 10 seasons with the Cowboys.

The vet will immediately bolster an Eagles defensive backfield set back by myriad injuries. Starting corner Ronald Darby missed Thursday's win over Green Bay with a hamstring injury, while Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (head/neck) both left the proceedings in medias res. Philly sealed the victory with special-teamer Craig James playing significant snaps at corner; before Thursday night, James had logged just one career defensive snap. Not to mention, Cre'von LeBlanc is on injured reserve and Jalen Mills is on PUP.

Philadelphia's next contest comes in nine days against the winless Jets. Scandrick should be up to speed by then, and the Eagles will hopefully be back to full health.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

DeSean Jackson, Rams mutually agree to seek trade; WR won't play this week

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s return to Los Angeles is essentially over before we've even reached the midway point of the season. The Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. 
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore left ACL vs. Cardinals

Green Bay suffered a brutal loss in Thursday night's win over Arizona. TE ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jack Bechta confirmed Friday, adding it was a clean tear with no lateral damage.
news

Dak Prescott 'sore' after ramping up activity, questionable for Cowboys-Vikings

The Cowboys will soon have to decide whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ will play Sunday. Two days before they take on Minnesota, they don't seem any closer to knowing what that decision will be.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) cleared to play, will start vs. Steelers

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ will be under center Sunday for Cleveland after a week away. The Browns quarterback, who's dealing with a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture, received medical clearance to play and will start against the Steelers.
news

Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' starting QB for rest of 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores continues to field questions about Miami potentially pursuing a trade for quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. Friday, he stuck to his standard line that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is the Dolphins' starter.
news

Eagles placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve

Philadelphia running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ will be out at least three games. Sanders was placed on injured reserve Friday due to an ankle injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Already without their QB, the Jets might also be without a top target this weekend. WR Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals.
news

Patrick Mahomes tells Chiefs teammates, 'I've got to be better'

Following a three-point outing against the Titans in Week 7, ﻿Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes﻿ said he stood up in front of teammates and blamed himself for the offense's issues in recent weeks.
news

Texans RB David Johnson anticipating more carries after Mark Ingram trade

Houston thinned out its backfield this week, trading Mark Ingram to New Orleans. That opens the door for more carries for ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ and David Johnson.
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston wants to keep emotions in check vs. Buccaneers: 'This week is big'

Jameis Winston﻿ faces his former Tampa Bay team for the first time as a starting quarterback Sunday when the Bucs head to New Orleans to face the Saints.
news

Packers CB Rasul Douglas 'blessed' after last-second INT to beat former team Cardinals

Packers CB Rasul Douglas hauled in a game-winning interception in Thursday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals, a team in which the practice-squad journeyman was with earlier this season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW