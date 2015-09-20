Injured Cowboys defeat Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- No Romo. No Dez. No problem.

Tony Romo joined Dez Bryant on the injured list with a broken left collarbone, but the Dallas Cowboys shut down DeMarco Murray and beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-10 on Sunday.

"I'll be back," Romo said. "It's going to take a little bit of time. It's a broken bone. It is what it is. Our team played great. I'm proud we got this win. It's not an easy place to come in and win. We'll hopefully get a few more and we'll get ready to go."

Kyle Wilber returned a blocked punt 26 yards for touchdown, Brandon Weeden threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Williams and the Cowboys (2-0) overcame a franchise-record 18 penalties in their 10th consecutive road win.

It's a costly victory for Dallas, however.

Romo suffered a similar injury in Week 7 in 2010 and missed the rest of the season. The team said he'll be evaluated on Monday. Weeden is 5-16 as a starter, including 0-1 for the Cowboys. He finished 7 of 7 for 73 yards.

Dallas already lost Bryant last week. The All-Pro receiver will miss at least six weeks after having foot surgery.

"Key thing is we get to have him at the end of the season," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of Romo. "Physically, he has such focus and he understands his body. If it's possible to get back, he'll do it. No one has greater appreciation for what we can do than him."

Weeden started 15 games for Cleveland in 2012 as a 29-year-old rookie. He threw two interceptions in a 28-17 loss to Arizona last year in his only start for Dallas.

"I know how to prepare, having Tony around will and you just don't put added pressure on yourself," Weeden said. "It's going to be a challenge."

Murray, the reigning NFL rushing champion, had 2 yards rushing on 13 carries in his first game against his former team. Sam Bradford had three turnovers, including an interception in the end zone. Philadelphia had 21 total yards in the first half and finished with 226.

The Eagles (0-2) were favorites to take the NFC East title away from Dallas, but look more like a team that will contend for the top pick in the draft than the playoffs.

"We have to get it figured out," coach Chip Kelly said. "We let a good defensive effort go for naught. Nothing worked."

Romo was knocked out of the game in the third quarter when Jordan Hicks sacked him. Fletcher Cox recovered Romo's fumble and Bradford drove the offense to the Cowboys 3 before Sean Lee intercepted his pass in the end zone.

The Eagles trailed 13-3 when Malcolm Jenkins picked up Gavin Escobar's fumble and returned it to the Cowboys 30. But Bradford fumbled a shotgun snap on the next play and Nick Hayden recovered for Dallas.

Bradford threw another interception in the fourth quarter when the ball bounced off Zach Ertz's hands and J.J. Wilcox picked it.

"We're all really frustrated," Bradford said. "We have to establish our rhythm."

Both teams struggled on offense early and the Cowboys led 6-0 at halftime. The Eagles went three-and-out on five of their first seven possessions and the other two were four-and-outs.

Danny McCray blocked Donnie Jones' punt and Wilber returned it for a score to give the Cowboys a 13-0 lead. Weeden connected with Williams over the middle in the fourth to make it 20-3.

