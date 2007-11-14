Injured Bills Thomas, Murphy are out for season

Published: Nov 14, 2007 at 02:31 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Cornerback Kiwaukee Thomas and tight end Matt Murphy will miss the rest of the season, leaving a dozen Buffalo Bills players on injured reserve.

Thomas, the nickel cornerback, hurt his groin in a 13-10 win at Miami last weekend. Murphy, who doubled as an offensive lineman and fullback, tore his left calf muscle during practice last week.

The roster moves Wednesday mean the Bills (5-4) are down to four cornerbacks when they play the New England Patriots (9-0) Sunday night. Thomas, an eight-year veteran, had 35 tackles in nine games, including three starts, this season.

Murphy appeared in two games this season. He became the third Bills' tight end to go on IR this season, following Kevin Everett (spinal cord), who was hurt in the season opener, and Derek Schouman (calf).

The Bills filled the two open roster spots by signing tight ends Brad Cieslak and Tim Massaquoi.

Cieslak spent the previous two years with Buffalo before being released by the team before the season. Massaquoi played eight games with Miami as a rookie last year and was released by the Dolphins in September.

The Bills also promoted offensive lineman Christian Gaddis to their active roster after the undrafted rookie free agent spent the first nine games on the practice squad. Gaddis fills the opening left by Schouman, who was placed on IR last week.

The Bills also signed fullback Jonathan Evans to their practice squad.

