Initial reaction: Randy Moss retires after 13 seasons

Randy Moss should be remembered as one of the finest receivers of the modern era. He reintroduced the long ball to the pro game, and there were few receivers capable of dominating in such spectacular fashion. Whether it was the improvised deep routes signaled by a hand waving in the air or the contested jump balls that showcased his athleticism, Moss took center stage whenever he stepped onto the field. His 153 receiving touchdowns were indicative of his remarkable talents, as he still commanded double teams at the latter part of his career. While his game and skill set seemingly declined dramatically during his final season, it is hard to forget how he terrorized the league during his time in Minnesota and New England. His time as a Patriot, in particular, stands out as one of the best three-year runs that any receiver has enjoyed in the NFL, and he cemented his status as a legend with his spectacular single-season performance in 2007. It's a shame his career has abruptly come to a close, but we will certainly celebrate his mark on history with his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame in five years.