Ingram, Pouncey, Taylor accept invitations to attend draft

Alabama running back Mark Ingram, Florida center Mike Pouncey and Baylor defensive tackle Phil Taylor have accepted invitations to the April 28-30 NFL draft in New York, league sources said Monday.
All three players have been mentioned as possible first-round picks.
The list of draft attendees now sits at 13. Also included are UCLA linebacker Akeem Ayers, Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn, Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green, Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones, Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, Illinois defensive tackle Corey Liuget, Texas A&M linebacker Von Miller, LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson, USC offensive tackle Tyron Smith and Virginia Tech running back Ryan Williams.