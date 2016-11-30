Ingram, Mack among NFL Players of the Week

The Raiders didn't have a particularly good day defensively in a 35-32 win over the Panthers, but star pass rusher Khalil Mack sure did. Mack took a Cam Newton pass to the house on an interception and also registered a sack. After starting off with just one sack in five games, Mack has registered eight sacks in his last six contests. His performance against Carolina earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.