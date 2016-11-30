Ingram, Mack among NFL Players of the Week

Ingram won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 12 after toting the ball 14 times for 146 yards and a score, as well as one catch for 21 yards and another touchdown.
That Ingram did this against a stout Rams defense is all the more impressive. He proved difficult to take down, using his shiftiness to evade tackles and gash Los Angeles for big gains. It was only Ingram's second 100-yard rushing game of the season.
The Raiders didn't have a particularly good day defensively in a 35-32 win over the Panthers, but star pass rusher Khalil Mack sure did. Mack took a Cam Newton pass to the house on an interception and also registered a sack. After starting off with just one sack in five games, Mack has registered eight sacks in his last six contests. His performance against Carolina earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors went to Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill. The rookie fifth-round pick had a big day, helping the Chiefs earn a nail-biter of a win over the Broncos in an important AFC West matchup. The Chiefs scored three touchdowns, and each one involved Hill. Hill took a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. He later scored on a 3-yard run and then a 3-yard pass from Alex Smith.