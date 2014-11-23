Ingram, Forsett among Monday night fantasy studs

Ravens:

**[Joe Flacco](/player/joeflacco/382/profile), QB**

Thank goodness for Joe Flacco that the Ravens had a bye in Week 11. In his last three games, Flacco had averaged just 11.29 fantasy points per game throwing three touchdowns, three interceptions and totaled fewer than 200 yards passing in two of those three contests. Hopefully he ironed out some issues during his week off because Flacco and the Ravens will need to do some scoring to keep up with the Saints at home. He's not a recommended option on Monday night.

**[Justin Forsett](/player/justinforsett/927/profile), RB**

Forsett's 721 rushing yards (a career high), five rushing touchdowns and 202 receiving yards have placed him among the top 10 fantasy running backs through 11 weeks. In Week 10 against the Titans he racked up 112 yards and two touchdowns adding yet another game of consistent fantasy production to his resume. He leads the NFL in yards per rush this season with 5.4 and has 24 rushes of over 10 yards, second only to DeMarco Murray. Lock him in as an RB1 against the Saints.

**[Torrey Smith](/player/torreysmith/2495459/profile), WR**

Smith started slow but has caught fire of late with more than 12 fantasy points in four of his last five games and three receiving touchdowns in his last two road games. The boom-or-bust risk is always there with Smith but he's been nothing but boom in recent games and is a good bet to produce on Monday night against a Saints defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season.

**[Steve Smith](/player/stevesmith/2504595/profile) Sr., WR**

Triple S is in a bit of a fantasy slump. In Week 10 against Tennessee, Smith Sr. had just three catches for 17 yards and his production has really trailed off with just 38.8 receiving yards per game in Weeks 7 - 10 with zero touchdowns after an average of 95.5 yards per game in Weeks 1 - 6 with four touchdowns. Until he starts producing again, he's better left on the fantasy bench.

**[Owen Daniels](/player/owendaniels/2495825/profile), TE**

Daniels is tied for the most receptions on the Ravens over the last four games with 14. But he's not a great play on Monday night against a Saints defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends this season with just 5.12.

Saints:

**[Drew Brees](/player/drewbrees/2504775/profile), QB**

The Ravens are the only team that Drew Brees has never defeated. But wins and losses don't matter in fantasy football so let's forget about that. Brees has been a top 10 fantasy signal-caller all season and has put up consistent numbers week in and week out. His lowest scoring game was actually last week against the Bengals when he totaled just 14.50 fantasy points and only threw one touchdown. We all know that Brees plays better in the Superdome than on the road, but he's actually 0-2 in the Saints last two home games with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Still, there's absolutely no reason to doubt him on Monday night.

**[Jimmy Graham](/player/jimmygraham/497236/profile), TE**

In his only career game against the Ravens, Graham had five receptions for 29 yards and two touchdowns. No complaints here. He's been hot over the last month racking up four touchdowns and 247 yards and with Brandin Cooks out for the season, fantasy owners should find that Graham's target totals will increase. Again, no complaints here. Lock him into your lineup for Monday night but keep in mind that the Ravens have been tough against tight ends this season allowing fewer than six fantasy points per game to the position.

**[Mark Ingram](/player/markingram/2495466/profile), RB**

In his last four games, Ingram has averaged 26 carries and 114.75 rushing yards per game. Toss in three touchdowns for good measure and you get nothing short of elite RB1 fantasy numbers. He'll reportedly get the "lion's share" of carries once again, even with Pierre Thomas likely to return to action after missing a month with a shoulder injury. Fantasy owners may have to temper expectations against a Ravens defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, giving up an average of just under 13 fantasy points per game to the position.

**[Marques Colston](/player/marquescolston/2495821/profile), WR**

To say Colston hasn't done much for fantasy owners this season is putting it lightly. He's scored just one touchdown all year and has had his share of ugly drops and untimely fumbles. He hasn't exceeded 50 receiving yards in four straight games, but now that Brandin Cooks is out for the year, Colston could see his role increase in the Saints' passing game. It's a great matchup for the veteran wideout against a Ravens defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to receivers.

**[Kenny Stills](/player/kennystills/2540202/profile), WR**

The second-year receiver has sleeper written all over him now that Cooks is done for the season. Stills has always been a boom-or-bust deep threat for the Saints but will look to play a bigger role down the stretch alongside Colston. He's only 9.1 percent owned in NFL.com leagues so pick him up if he's available since he could prove valuable if you're in a pinch during the fantasy playoffs. Both he and Colston are still secondary options to Jimmy Graham in the passing game but Stills' arrow is pointing up on Monday night against a Ravens defense that has given up eight receiving touchdowns in their last three road games.

**[Pierre Thomas](/player/pierrethomas/2507141/profile), RB**

Thomas should be back in action for the first time since Week 8 but with Mark Ingram dominating the Saints ground game the way he has been, Thomas' role will likely be limited. Khiry Robinson has been ruled out for the fifth straight game with an arm injury.