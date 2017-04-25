Information wars: How teams get the REAL draft intel

"I wouldn't say it's schools as much as people," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told me. "The longer relationships you have with certain coaches, the better information you may get. It's really important for us. The colleges have their jobs to do, but we have our job to do and we're very respectful of that. Information we get from colleges, that stays in house to help us make decisions and not for public knowledge. We try and hold that trust together. But the longer you're in this, the more coaches you meet and know for a long time. That does help the process because those are big decisions we make on players."