Information overload? Latest two-round mock gets alteration

It's important to remember the rumors, innuendo and smoke screens that create deception about interest, which then changes any mock draft. The latest version of the first round of my two-round mock draft includes 29 of the 32 prospects from version 2.0, but 24 changes to where those players were selected. The second round has nine new players (three who slid out of the first round) as choices in the first round changed the direction teams went in the second.