Individual matchups might determine who makes playoffs

Freeman has exceeded expectations as a quarterback and team leader. He has also been good on the road, winning six of nine starts in his career, including one at New Orleans last year. He has shown lots of poise, which is very important when you play in New Orleans. Williams will do his best to test that composure, however, by coming up with a variety of coverages and schemes. He is one of the best defensive coordinators in the league at coming up with a game plan to confuse opposing quarterbacks. Freeman will most likely see different alignments in the second half than in the first. Williams blitzes about 50 percent of the time, but Freeman has the accuracy and intelligence to make good reads and beat the pressure. This should be a good matchup of wits.