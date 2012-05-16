Indianapolis signs 4 draft picks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed four of their 10 draft picks, including the last pick of the draft, Chandler Harnish.
The team did not provide details of the contracts when it announced the signings.
Along with Harnish, the Colts signed running back Vick Ballard, a fifth-round pick; receiver LaVon Brazill, a sixth-round pick; and two seventh-rounders, Harnish and defensive end-linebacker Tim Fugger.
Indy has opened negotiations with No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck but no deal has been reached. Luck is expected to sign a similar deal to the four-year, $22 million contract last year's top pick, Cam Newton, received from the Carolina Panthers.