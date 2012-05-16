Indianapolis signs 4 draft picks

Published: May 16, 2012 at 02:32 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed four of their 10 draft picks, including the last pick of the draft, Chandler Harnish.

The team did not provide details of the contracts when it announced the signings.

Along with Harnish, the Colts signed running back Vick Ballard, a fifth-round pick; receiver LaVon Brazill, a sixth-round pick; and two seventh-rounders, Harnish and defensive end-linebacker Tim Fugger.

Indy has opened negotiations with No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck but no deal has been reached. Luck is expected to sign a similar deal to the four-year, $22 million contract last year's top pick, Cam Newton, received from the Carolina Panthers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray following Cardinals' loss: 'Disappointing' we could not 'even make it competitive' 

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ had a chance to lead his team to a playoff win and make a significant leap forward in his standing among NFL quarterbacks. He did the opposite on Monday night in a season-ending loss to the Rams.
news

The First Read, Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing and eliminated playoff teams

In this week's edition of his First Read, Jeffri Chadiha reveals the biggest immediate question for each of the eight teams playing in the Divisional Round and six teams eliminated on Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over Cardinals on Super Wild Card Weekend

A decisive victory over a division rival has placed the Los Angeles Rams back in the Divisional Round.
news

Cardinals S Budda Baker (concussion) carted off field during playoff loss to Rams

Arizona Cardinals safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿ was carted off the field in Monday's NFC Wild-Card Game against the Los Angeles Rams following a tackle of ﻿Cam Akers﻿. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW