Indianapolis hosts Master Trainers for Heads Up refresher course

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- WISH-TV in Indianapolis reported on USA Football's training session for its Master Trainers in the Heads Up Football program.
- The Pilot in Moore County, North Carolina, featured Pinecrest High School coach Chris Metzger, who attended the Master Trainer event.
- Valley News in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, reported on the transition of area youth football league to adopt the Heads Up Football program, talking to league founder Dave Daigneault.
- The Republican Herald in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, reported on the Blue Mountain Midget Football League and the Berks Area Youth Football League, which have adopted the USA Football Heads Up program
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor