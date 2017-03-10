Indianapolis Colts wrangle pass rusher Jabaal Sheard

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that former Patriots and Browns pass rusher Jabaal Sheard has agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal with $12.75 million in guarantees, per a source informed of the situation. The Colts later confirmed the signing.
Sheard figures to start at outside linebacker for the Colts across from fellow free-agent additionJohn Simon, who arrives in Indy after three seasons with the Texans. The Colts also have Akeem Ayers and Lavar Edwards on the edge.
After a promising campaign with the Patriots in 2015, Sheard lost his starting spot in New England last season. He rebounded to play a role down the stretch and offers valuable versatility. Before toiling for Bill Belichick, Sheard capably adapted to endless coaching and scheme changes with the Browns, who made him a second-round pick in 2011.
With 36 career sacks, Sheard has earned the reputation as a tough player who will suit up through injury without complaint. Both he and Simon are solid additions for new general manager Chris Ballard, who feels like a breath of fresh air for Colts fans.