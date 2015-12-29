Indianapolis Colts sign QBs Josh Freeman, Ryan Lindley

Amazingly, the Colts still have a shot at making the postseason -- the odds are nearly one in 3,000. Freeman was himself a long shot to make it back in this league after falling off the map in Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Miami, so the match is fitting. Indianapolis hopes to resurrect Freeman's and/or Lindley's career at the very least for five days and hopefully for the length of the postseason. Given the Colts' luck at the position, a backup sighting against the Titans wouldn't be surprising.