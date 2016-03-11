Around the NFL

Indianapolis Colts sign former Packers QB Scott Tolzien

Published: Mar 11, 2016 at 10:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Indianapolis is going younger at backup quarterback.

The Colts signed former Green Bay Packers clipboard-holder Scott Tolzien, the team announced on Friday.

With 40-year-old Matt Hasselbeck now retired and "The Coney Island Thrasher" Josh Freeman recently released, Tolzien is the favorite for No. 2 duties behind Andrew Luck.

Undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2011, Tolzien was a developmental project under Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco and Mike McCarthy in Green Bay before graduating to Aaron Rodgers' backup in 2015.

He also spent time in San Diego with Norv Turner, who was a mentor for current Colts offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski.

"We looked at a number of quarterbacks during this process and we felt Scott fit us on a number of levels," general manager Ryan Grigson said Friday. "He is a young, highly intelligent, tough and driven individual who we feel possesses a lot of potential."

Tolzien had been hoping for an opportunity to compete for a starting job this year.

"I feel like I've improved every year and played for two great organizations and been behind some great quarterbacks (Alex Smith and Rodgers)," Tolzien explained in February. "I've learned from some of the best. So I feel prepared and it's been a priority of mine to get better every day."

McCarthy sung his praises at the NFL Scouting Combine later in February.

"Scott Tolzien did a great job for us," McCarthy said. "I can't tell you how much he was a part of not only our quarterback room, but our locker room. His work ethic is exceptional."

The Packers were willing to let Tolzien escape because they believe 2015 fifth-round draft pick Brett Hundley is ready for the QB2 role after leading the NFL in preseason passer rating (129.6) last August.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are re-signing tackle Roderick Johnson on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended two games

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

Jacksonville's rebuild under new head coach Urban Meyer is adding some Super Bowl experience. Former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿ has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Friday. 
news

49ers asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo is first-round pick

Should the Patriots -- or perhaps another NFL team -- want to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' asking price is a first-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. 
news

Texans could pursue QB Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson isn't on team in fall

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Houston Texans could pursue free-agent quarterback Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson is not on the team this fall.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts changes number to No. 1

With ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ off the Eagles' roster and in another state, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is no longer No. 2 on Philadelphia's quarterback depth chart. He's also no longer No. 2 on the field.
news

After ample preparation, Aaron Rodgers 'was ready to rock and roll' as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

Aaron Rodgers' run as "Jeopardy!" guest host begins on Monday and the Packers' quarterback has been studying diligently for the role. 
news

Bears see Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, 'excited to have him'

In case ﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s word wasn't enough, Chicago confirmed Friday that Dalton is the starting QB for the Bears entering 2021. GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy had a lot to say on the decision.
news

Former Pro Bowl OL LeCharles Bentley tabbed as NFL's senior advisor for player performance and development

Once one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman ﻿LeCharles Bentley﻿ is now the NFL's senior advisor of player performance and development, the league announced Friday. 
news

Gerald Everett excited by opportunity to play with Russell Wilson in Seattle

Gerald Everett, after playing alongside a cast of weapons in Los Angeles for most of his first four years, joins a similarly talented offense in Seattle that might just have the perfect role -- and QB -- ready for him.
news

'Authentic' Justin Herbert has Chargers coach Brandon Staley excited about potential together

Los Angeles' new coach Brandon Staley is already taken with second-year QB Justin Herbert, despite never having even practiced together. The coach recently marveled at the signal-caller's leadership and confidence.
news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW