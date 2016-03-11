Indianapolis Colts sign former Packers QB Scott Tolzien

Indianapolis is going younger at backup quarterback.
The Colts signed former Green Bay Packers clipboard-holder Scott Tolzien, the team announced on Friday.
With 40-year-old Matt Hasselbeck now retired and "The Coney Island Thrasher" Josh Freeman recently released, Tolzien is the favorite for No. 2 duties behind Andrew Luck.
Undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2011, Tolzien was a developmental project under Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco and Mike McCarthy in Green Bay before graduating to Aaron Rodgers' backup in 2015.
He also spent time in San Diego with Norv Turner, who was a mentor for current Colts offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski.
"We looked at a number of quarterbacks during this process and we felt Scott fit us on a number of levels," general manager Ryan Grigson said Friday. "He is a young, highly intelligent, tough and driven individual who we feel possesses a lot of potential."
Tolzien had been hoping for an opportunity to compete for a starting job this year.
"I feel like I've improved every year and played for two great organizations and been behind some great quarterbacks (Alex Smith and Rodgers)," Tolzien explained in February. "I've learned from some of the best. So I feel prepared and it's been a priority of mine to get better every day."
"Scott Tolzien did a great job for us," McCarthy said. "I can't tell you how much he was a part of not only our quarterback room, but our locker room. His work ethic is exceptional."
The Packers were willing to let Tolzien escape because they believe 2015 fifth-round draft pick Brett Hundley is ready for the QB2 role after leading the NFL in preseason passer rating (129.6) last August.