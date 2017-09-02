Around the NFL

Indianapolis Colts remove Andrew Luck from PUP list

Published: Sep 02, 2017 at 09:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Andrew Luck is off the physically unable to perform list.

The Indianapolis Colts officially removed Luck from the PUP list on Saturday afternoon.

The move was expected. Had the Colts not taken the star quarterback off PUP, he would have missed the first six games of the season.

Luck has yet to practice with the Colts as he continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery.

When the Pro Bowl quarterback will see his first action of the season remains to be seen. The Colts haven't put a timeline on Luck's return. Owner Jim Irsay intimated this week that Luck might not be ready for Week 1.

On Saturday, the Colts swung a trade for New England backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, sending former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett to the Patriots. With eight days before the Colts open their season against the Los Angeles Rams, Scott Tolzien could start the season under center, if Luck isn't cleared to play and Brissett isn't up to speed on short notice.

Luck coming off PUP gives Indy a brief sigh of relief, but the situation for the franchise star remains murky.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson, sign WR Golden Tate to practice squad

The Titans waived running back Adrian Peterson and signed WR ﻿Golden Tate among a bevy of roster moves Tuesday﻿, the team announced.
news

Zach Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs. Texans; Joe Flacco, Mike White placed on COVID-19 list

The Jets' wait for ﻿Zach Wilson﻿'s return from injury is over. The rookie quarterback will start against the Texans on Sunday. Joe Flacco and Mike White, meanwhile, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Broncos-Chiefs flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 13

Changes have been made to Week 13's NFL schedule. Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed to the prime-time slot on Sunday night. The game will be broadcast at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell 'leaning toward' starting Jared Goff (oblique) at QB vs. Bears

It appears a Thanksgiving Day battle of quarterback backups has been avoided. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he is "leaning toward" starting QB ﻿Jared Goff﻿ in the team's Thursday game against the Bears.
news

NFL Network to broadcast Raiders-Browns, Patriots-Colts on Saturday, Dec. 18

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns (4:30 p.m. ET) and the Indianapolis Colts host the New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET) live on NFL Network.
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy: Report of post-Thanksgiving firing 'not accurate'

Matt Nagy's seat is hot enough to elicit chants calling for his job in the Chicago area. Actually terminating him, however, doesn't yet seem realistic.
news

New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

The Giants parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, ending his frustrating but brief run of one-plus seasons in charge of the club's offense.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 23

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects three starters -- ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿, ﻿Joe Haden﻿ and T.J. Watt -- to return this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Texans cutting former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay

The Houston Texans are cutting running back Phillip Lindsay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan to join Blue Origin's spaceflight Dec. 9

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Michael Strahan announced Tuesday he on Blue Origin's next launch into space on Dec. 9. 
news

Jerry Jones on Amari Cooper's absence due to COVID-19: 'You cannot win anything individually'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walked a thin line Tuesday on the unvaccinated status of receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and how it impacted his team in a 19-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday in which the team's offense sputtered.
news

Mike Zimmer hoping Kirk Cousins continues to be aggressive as Vikings look to stack wins

The message Mike Zimmer had for his quarterback after the Vikings emerged from a shootout victorious over the Packers? Don't worry about making mistakes, ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ -- just let it rip.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW