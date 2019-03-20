Indianapolis Colts re-sign vet safety Clayton Geathers

Indy's patient retaining of Geathers is emblematic of its approach to free agency. The Colts entered the signing period with more than $100 million in cap space, but have used it cautiously, as general manager Chris Ballard promised they would, breaking the bank for only one non-Colts player: Devin Funchess (one-year, $13M deal). Indy also re-signed defenders Pierre Desir and Margus Hunt.