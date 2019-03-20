Around the NFL

Indianapolis Colts re-sign vet safety Clayton Geathers

Published: Mar 20, 2019 at 09:41 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Indianapolis Colts waited out a wild safety market and finally landed a familiar face on Wednesday.

Indy re-signed safety Clayton Geathers, the club announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Drafted by Indy in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, Geathers will return as the Colts' starting strong safety across from Malik Hooker, a role he embraced well in 2018 when he started a career-high 12 games and recorded 89 total tackles.

The No. 63 free agent available according to NFL.com, Geathers got his deal after the rush on free-agent safeties died down.

The likes of Earl Thomas, Landon Collins and Tyrann Mathieu signed for around $14 million per year within the first three days of the negotiating window. Lamarcus Joyner and Adrian Amos earned around $10 million per year. Eric Weddle and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will make around $6 million and $3.5 million in 2019, respectively.

Indy's patient retaining of Geathers is emblematic of its approach to free agency. The Colts entered the signing period with more than $100 million in cap space, but have used it cautiously, as general manager Chris Ballard promised they would, breaking the bank for only one non-Colts player: Devin Funchess (one-year, $13M deal). Indy also re-signed defenders Pierre Desir and Margus Hunt.

In other Colts free agency news, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Indy me with running back Jay Ajayi on Wednesday. No contract is imminent, per Rapoport, but the two sides will continue to talk moving forward.

The Colts are expected to be major players during the aftershocks of free agency, after all the hyped-up names have been overpaid. Expect more of these low-key signings for Ballard and Co.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans' Mike Vrabrel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
news

Chris Carson on Seahawks backfield with Rashaad Penny: 'I think we can be one of the top rushing duos'

Chris Carson re-signed with Seattle last month, and the running back believes he and teammate Rashaad Penny can dominate together as long as they both stay healthy.
news

Ryan Kalil: Adam Gase's system didn't allow Sam Darnold freedom to develop

Former Jets center Ryan Kalil believes Sam Darnold has the talent and work ethic to thrive under Matt Rhule and Joe Brady in Carolina.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. 
news

Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached

In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
news

Browns, Giants, Raiders, 'majority' of Bears players announce they will skip voluntary in-person offseason workouts

In announcements sent by the NFL Players Association Thursday, a 'majority' of Bears players along with Raiders, Giants and Browns players said they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts.
news

Broncos' surplus at receiver makes DaeSean Hamilton possible trade candidate

With a loaded, healthy wide receiving corps on hand, the Denver Broncos may be shopping DaeSean Hamilton as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 
news

Bill Belichick: Evaluating draft prospects in 2021 is 'definitely different'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke with reporters Thursday about how the team has needed to adjust this year when evaluating prospects based on a limited evaluation process. 
news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees to one-year, $3 million contract with Falcons

One day after visiting Atlanta, the Falcons are singing kick return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson on a one-year, $3 million deal, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
news

Aldon Smith signs one-year contract with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are adding Aldon Smith on a one-year deal, pairing the veteran pass rusher with Carlos Dunlap.
news

Roundup: Steelers re-sign LB Vince Williams to one-year deal

Veteran linebacker Vince Williams is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
news

Robert Woods: Rams offense 'looking loaded once again' with Stafford, Jackson additions

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods joined the Good Morning Football crew on Thursday morning to discuss how the offense will look after the additions of QB Matthew Stafford and WR DeSean Jackson.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW