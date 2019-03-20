Indianapolis Colts re-sign vet safety Clayton Geathers

The Indianapolis Colts waited out a wild safety market and finally landed a familiar face on Wednesday.
Drafted by Indy in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, Geathers will return as the Colts' starting strong safety across from Malik Hooker, a role he embraced well in 2018 when he started a career-high 12 games and recorded 89 total tackles.
The No. 63 free agent available according to NFL.com, Geathers got his deal after the rush on free-agent safeties died down.
The likes of Earl Thomas, Landon Collins and Tyrann Mathieu signed for around $14 million per year within the first three days of the negotiating window. Lamarcus Joyner and Adrian Amos earned around $10 million per year. Eric Weddle and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will make around $6 million and $3.5 million in 2019, respectively.
Indy's patient retaining of Geathers is emblematic of its approach to free agency. The Colts entered the signing period with more than $100 million in cap space, but have used it cautiously, as general manager Chris Ballard promised they would, breaking the bank for only one non-Colts player: Devin Funchess (one-year, $13M deal). Indy also re-signed defenders Pierre Desir and Margus Hunt.
The Colts are expected to be major players during the aftershocks of free agency, after all the hyped-up names have been overpaid. Expect more of these low-key signings for Ballard and Co.