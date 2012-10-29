Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck voted Week 8 Pepsi Max Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts is the Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on October 25-29, the NFL announced today.
Luck completed 26 of 38 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown in the air as the Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 19-13 in overtime.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.
This is Pepsi's eleventh year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the eleventh year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Vick Ballard, Indianapolis Colts
Ballard had 55 yards on 12 carries as well as scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime on a 16-yard screen pass to beat the Tennessee Titans 19-13.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Martin carried the ball 29 times for 135 yards and scored one touchdown on the ground while tallying three receptions for 79 yards and another score in the Buccaneers' 36-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns
Richardson rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries and one score in in the Browns' 7-6 victory over the San Diego Chargers.