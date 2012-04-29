Indianapolis Colts' Jim Irsay expects to sign Andrew Luck soon

Published: Apr 29, 2012 at 07:42 AM

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay expects to sign Andrew Luck quickly, the Indianapolis Star reported.

"It's something that should be done swiftly," Irsay said Saturday evening. "There shouldn't be a difficult process with that."

The Colts are expected to sign Luck, the first overall pick in the NFL draft, to a four-year, $22 million contract, in line with the money slotted for the top pick.

"The sooner the better on all the draft picks," Irsay said. "We're going to present all the picks (offers) and say, 'Here is the deal. Period.' "

Luck expects to join the Colts on June 7 after he finishes classes at Stanford, per NFL rules.

It's not against league rules for players to work out together away from the team; Colts receiver Reggie Waynehas reportedly sought to contact Luck.

