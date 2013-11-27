Indianapolis Colts host 'Horseshoe Helpings' event at Lucas Oil Field

Published: Nov 27, 2013 at 11:18 AM

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the second annual "Horseshoe Helpings: event at Lucas Oil Stadium this week, providing meals to more than 2,000 families in the Indianapolis area.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 15 games & wild finishes

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 15 of the NFL season.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown against the Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

Alcohol use blamed for death of Bengals analyst Adam Zimmer, son of Mike Zimmer

The death of Adam Zimmer, a former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator and the son of former head coach Mike Zimmer, was caused by chronic alcohol use, according to medical examiners.

news

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 16 waiver wire

NFL.com's Matt Okada breaks down which players you should target on the waiver wire for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE