Indianapolis Colts host 'Horseshoe Helpings' event at Lucas Oil Field

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the second annual "Horseshoe Helpings: event at Lucas Oil Stadium this week, providing meals to more than 2,000 families in the Indianapolis area.
Published: Nov 27, 2013 at 11:18 AM
news
