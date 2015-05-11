Indianapolis Colts got better on offense, but what about the D?

How about spending that high-value pick on a high-value defender? What Indianapolis is missing most is top-tier talent to stop the run. With the addition of Cole and the return of veteran Robert Mathis from a season-ending Achilles injury, the pass rush will at least be in experienced hands. To me, the 29th overall pick should have been dedicated to a defensive tackle or inside linebacker. Indy finished 23rd in yards-per-carry allowed in 2014. DTs Malcom Brown and Eddie Goldman were still on the board. And Indy had its pick of the ILB litter. Instead, the Colts took a wideout. And they didn't take anyone who could help against the run until the back portion of the third round, selecting defensive end Henry Anderson 93rd overall.