Indianapolis Colts early favorite for No. 1 pick in 2013 NFL Draft

Let's get this out of the way quickly: "Fans for Barkley" doesn't have the same panache as "Suck for Luck." But one lucky (forgive me) fan base is going to have a crack at USC quarterback Matt Barkley in next April's NFL draft. And if you saw any of USC's action last week against the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii, well, you have something to be excited about.
The good thing about the NFL -- compared to other sports like baseball and basketball -- is that every team has a chance to win the Super Bowl year after year. Yes, even you in Cleveland. (Assuming you root for a team other than the Browns. Just kidding, love you Cleveland, you have a chance.)
But that won't stop us from prematurely handicapping the race to be the No. 1 team, not in February, but in April -- when the draft takes place. You got that, right? So for the second consecutive year, here are our alternative rankings.