Indianapolis Colts' defense now a legitimate strength; 10 things

That, it turned out, was the moment that might have changed the face of the Colts as much as Manning and Irsay's teary farewell and Luck's selection with the No. 1 overall pick later that year. On the other end of that call was Ravens defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano. He was accepting Irsay's offer to become his next coach, and he was bringing with him an understanding. That the Colts would become a more balanced team. That the days of relying only on a quarterback -- even another transcendent one -- were over. That the team often described, sometimes derisively, as a finesse squad would now be physical. That the Colts would have ... a defense.