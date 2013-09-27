Indianapolis Colts' Chuck Pagano reaches out to other cancer victims

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano made headlines last season when he had to step away from the NFL following a diagnosis of leukemia.
Pagano is back on the sidelines this season after beating cancer. Earlier this week, he told Bob Kravitz of the Indianapolis Star what life was like watching the Colts while trying to beat the disease.
Pagano said he doesn't have time worry about whether the cancer will return.
Since his recovery, Pagano said he has been reaching out to other cancer survivors. In fact, he met with one of them, Alberto Nunez of Calistoga, Calif., during the team's recent trip to San Francisco.
Nunez had connected with Pagano while both were recovering. Pagano and his staff remembered Nunez, giving him tickets for the Colts game at Candlestick Park.
