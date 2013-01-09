Indianapolis Colts assistant coach Bruce Arians still in hospital

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians remains hospitalized as doctors try to determine the extent of a health problem that has now forced the cancellation of at least one of his scheduled interviews to be a head coach, The Associated Press has learned.
Doctors are still trying to diagnose exactly what is wrong with Arians, who was expected to spend a fourth consecutive night in a hospital Wednesday, according to a league source familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of Arians' illness have not been made public by the team.
Arians, a 60-year-old prostate cancer survivor, has been complaining of dizziness and migraine headaches, conditions doctors believe is related to an inner-ear infection, the person told the AP.
Arians was unable to keep a Wednesday morning meeting scheduled with one of five NFL teams looking for a head coach, the person said without identifying the team. The Colts had given at least three teams permission to speak with Arians: the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
The San Diego Chargers are also believed to be interested in Arians. They hired Tom Telesco, Indy's vice president of football operations, as their new general manager on Wednesday.
Arians took over the team after head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia in September. Under Arians, the Colts went 9-3 and clinched their first playoff berth of the post-Peyton Manning era. The nine victories tied the NFL record for most wins after a midseason coaching change and immediately created speculation about Arians' future plans as well as the possibility of him winning the league's coach of the year award.
