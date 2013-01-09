Indianapolis Colts assistant coach Bruce Arians still in hospital

Arians took over the team after head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia in September. Under Arians, the Colts went 9-3 and clinched their first playoff berth of the post-Peyton Manning era. The nine victories tied the NFL record for most wins after a midseason coaching change and immediately created speculation about Arians' future plans as well as the possibility of him winning the league's coach of the year award.