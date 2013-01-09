Indianapolis Colts assistant coach Bruce Arians still in hospital

Published: Jan 09, 2013 at 10:22 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians remains hospitalized as doctors try to determine the extent of a health problem that has now forced the cancellation of at least one of his scheduled interviews to be a head coach, The Associated Press has learned.

Doctors are still trying to diagnose exactly what is wrong with Arians, who was expected to spend a fourth consecutive night in a hospital Wednesday, according to a league source familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of Arians' illness have not been made public by the team.

Arians, a 60-year-old prostate cancer survivor, has been complaining of dizziness and migraine headaches, conditions doctors believe is related to an inner-ear infection, the person told the AP.

Arians was unable to keep a Wednesday morning meeting scheduled with one of five NFL teams looking for a head coach, the person said without identifying the team. The Colts had given at least three teams permission to speak with Arians: the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

The San Diego Chargers are also believed to be interested in Arians. They hired Tom Telesco, Indy's vice president of football operations, as their new general manager on Wednesday.

Arians took over the team after head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia in September. Under Arians, the Colts went 9-3 and clinched their first playoff berth of the post-Peyton Manning era. The nine victories tied the NFL record for most wins after a midseason coaching change and immediately created speculation about Arians' future plans as well as the possibility of him winning the league's coach of the year award.

UPDATE: Arians was later released from the hospital Wednesday.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'

The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
news

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

On Saturday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media.
news

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley would rather retire than get COVID vaccine

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley does not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and insists he will not follow rules jointly adopted by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players to stay clear of people.
news

Ranking NFL's top five lockdown corners; plus, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return means for Browns

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the contract dispute between Xavien Howard and the Dolphins. Plus, ranking the NFL's top five lockdown corners, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return from injury could do for the Browns and why Tua Tagovailoa's rough practice isn't a big deal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW