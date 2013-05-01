Indianapolis Colts: All-time underrated, overrated players

Bert Jones -- QB, 1973-81

There are some folks who call him the greatest quarterback talent they ever saw. Taking an undermanned and outgunned Colts team up against the Raiders and Steelers every year was a bit much for him, even if he was the precursor to John Elway. For the '70s he had great numbers, especially 1976 when he completed 60 percent of his passes and sported a sparkling 102.5 passer rating. Injuries eventually robbed him of his skills and he finished with the Rams at the age of 31. If you want to see him at his best, watch him against Ken Stabler in the 1976 AFC Divisional Playoff game in Baltimore. If you watch him and catch him in just the right light, you can see where John Elway got the blueprint for his game.