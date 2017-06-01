 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts add Christine Michael to backfield

Published: Jun 01, 2017 at 08:27 AM
Chris Wesseling

Christine Michael has resurfaced in another NFL city.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday the signing of peripatetic running back, released by the Packersearly last month.

A preseason sensation, Michael ended up leading the Seahawks in rushing last season despite his surprising mid-November exodus. Between Seattle and Green Bay, Michael recorded 690 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

Landing in Indianapolis is a best-case scenario for Michael's chances of making an impact in 2017. With 34-year-old Frank Gore and power back Robert Turbin atop the depth chart, the Colts were desperately in need of pure speed and big-play potential in their backfield.

Buoyed by a much-hyped "awakening," Michael was downright explosive in August and September of last year, showing dynamic rushing ability. Over the course of the next two months, though, poor run blocking, a hobbled Russell Wilson and Michael's own disturbing penchant for misreading holes and making mental errors in the passing game contributed to his ticket out of Seattle.

After watching the Seahawks, Packers, Cowboys and Redskins fail to unleash Michael's athletic explosiveness over the past few seasons, the Colts will give him a chance to challenge fourth-round rookie Marlon Mack as a play-making complement to Gore.

