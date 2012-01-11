Indiana NFL players lobby against right-to-work

Published: Jan 11, 2012 at 10:35 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Quarterbacks Jay Cutler of the Chicago Bears and Rex Grossman of the Washington Redskins are among six NFL players urging Indiana lawmakers to oppose right-to-work legislation.

Cutler, from Santa Claus, Ind., and Grossman, from Bloomington, joined New Orleans' Courtney Roby, Pittsburgh's Trai Essex, St. Louis' Mark Clayton and San Diego's Kris Dielman in sending letters to Indiana House members Monday. Days earlier, the NFL Players Association came out against the measure that would ban private contracts that require workers to pay union fees for representation.

Cutler called it a "political ploy" against workers.

Supporters including Gov. Mitch Daniels say the ban would attract more jobs to Indiana. House Democrats have boycotted the chamber to stall the measure, and union protesters have packed the Statehouse each day since last week.

