Independent concussion specialists ready to work NFL sidelines

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review looked at the concussion experts who will be on NFL sidelines during the upcoming season.
As previously announced, the league will employ concussion specialists on each sideline to examine players immediately after they leave the field if they show concussion symptoms.
The move is part of the NFL's improved vigilance in cutting down on head injuries through rule changes and addressing them sooner during games.
These changes are making players rethink the culture of football, which often led them to return to a game by hiding a concussion.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor