Increasing role of tight end reflected in 2010 NFL Draft

"Absolutely," Dominik said. "A tight end going down the seam or underneath can always find the soft spot (in the coverage). If you get a smart, instinctive guy like we feel like we have here in Kellen and certainly that they feel like they have in Atlanta (in Gonzalez), when they find that soft spot it's a high-percentage pass for your quarterback and a move-the-chains kind of throw. And if the safety comes over to cover him, you can take a shot (deep)."