Inconsistent Bucs suffer from lack of leadership, accountability

The 2011 Bucs are a lackluster team, consisting of a bunch of young players -- some with talent, some who think they are talented and many who are just there. General Welsh asks the students at the Academy to remind themselves often about why they are there. The Bucs, coaches included, need to remind themselves why they are there. It is to win a championship, to be the best at what they do. But can you be the best leading the league in penalties? Can you be the best when you're outscored in the first quarter 53-21? Can you be the best when you can't tackle a checkdown route that turns into a 78-yard touchdown? Can you be the best without preparing to be the best? Apparently, the Bucs think so.