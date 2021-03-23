Inaugural HBCU Combine set for April 9-10 in Alabama

After being one of many events cancelled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural HBCU Combine is set to take place on April 9-10 at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

HBCU National Combine, LLC, an organization formed and funded by Ulice Payne, Jr., president of Addison-Clifton, LLC, and former president/CEO of the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club, formally announced the event on Sunday.

Originally announced by the NFL in February 2020, the two-day combine will feature 42 highly rated NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities -- 26 of whom were invited to participate last year -- who have been identified by NFL teams and scouting services but did not receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis nor a pro day with pro scouts in attendance.

Each player will participate in physical and mental assessments and have his talents evaluated by pro football scouts from the NFL, CFL and XFL. Participants will also complete classroom sessions focused on preparing career transition plans, financial literacy and evaluation criteria used by pro scouts.

Phillip Blackwell, regional director for NFL Regional Combines, and Charles "Yogi" Jones, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Bethune-Cookman University, will serve as the combine's executive director and assistant executive director, respectively.

"We are fully committed to exploring ways to enhance player evaluation for professional football teams and giving every deserving player the opportunity to have his talent assessed by pro scouts," said Blackwell.

Added Jones, "Having a good first look or a great second look could make all the difference in the evaluation process, especially when being judged from afar with sometimes preconceived notions."

Other HBCU Combine staff members include: John Aaron, director for NFL Regional Combines; Eric Lougas, director of NFL Regional Combines; and David Turner, former assistant director of pro personnel for the Oakland Raiders, and former director for player personnel for the CFL's Edmonton Football Team.