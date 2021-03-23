Inaugural HBCU Combine set for April 9-10 in Alabama

Published: Mar 23, 2021 at 02:56 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After being one of many events cancelled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural HBCU Combine is set to take place on April 9-10 at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

HBCU National Combine, LLC, an organization formed and funded by Ulice Payne, Jr., president of Addison-Clifton, LLC, and former president/CEO of the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club, formally announced the event on Sunday.

Originally announced by the NFL in February 2020, the two-day combine will feature 42 highly rated NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities -- 26 of whom were invited to participate last year -- who have been identified by NFL teams and scouting services but did not receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis nor a pro day with pro scouts in attendance.

Each player will participate in physical and mental assessments and have his talents evaluated by pro football scouts from the NFL, CFL and XFL. Participants will also complete classroom sessions focused on preparing career transition plans, financial literacy and evaluation criteria used by pro scouts.

Phillip Blackwell, regional director for NFL Regional Combines, and Charles "Yogi" Jones, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Bethune-Cookman University, will serve as the combine's executive director and assistant executive director, respectively.

"We are fully committed to exploring ways to enhance player evaluation for professional football teams and giving every deserving player the opportunity to have his talent assessed by pro scouts," said Blackwell.

Added Jones, "Having a good first look or a great second look could make all the difference in the evaluation process, especially when being judged from afar with sometimes preconceived notions."

Other HBCU Combine staff members include: John Aaron, director for NFL Regional Combines; Eric Lougas, director of NFL Regional Combines; and David Turner, former assistant director of pro personnel for the Oakland Raiders, and former director for player personnel for the CFL's Edmonton Football Team.

The following prospects have been invited to participate in the HBCU Combine:

Table inside Article
First name Last name Position Draft Year School
Robert Cummings DB 2020 Benedict College
Jaylen Harris DB 2021 Prairie View A&M University
Joshua Hill DB 2020 Alabama State University
Mac McCain III DB 2021 North Carolina A&T University
Trevor Merritt DB 2020 Bethune-Cookman University
Nhyre' Quinerly DB 2020 Norfolk State University
Monte Seabrook DB 2021 Livingstone College
Daryus Skinner DB 2020 Winston-Salem State University
C.J. Anderson DL 2020 Jackson State University
Brandon Carswell DL 2020 Delaware State University
Craig Evans DL 2020 Langston University
Tyrell Goodwin DL 2020 South Carolina State
Darius Royster DL 2020 North Carolina Central University
Jalen Steward DL 2020 Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Isaiah Washington DL 2020 Prairie View A&M University
Nigel Chavis LB 2020 Norfolk State University
Rico Kennedy LB 2020 Morgan State University
Calvin Lunkins LB 2020 Southern University
Ian McBorrough LB 2020 Morgan State University
Solomon Muhammad LB 2020 Alcorn State University
Durrell Nash LB 2020 St. Augustine’s University
Colton Menges LS 2021 Alcorn State University
Jeremiah Abby OL 2020 Southern University
Frank Ball OL 2020 Virginia State University
Keanu Gonzales OL 2020 Shaw University
Jodeci Harris OL 2020 Southern University
Michael Johnson OL 2021 Savannah State University
Kion Smith OL 2021 Fayetteville State University
Deondre Francois QB 2020 Hampton University
Akevious Williams QB 2020 Bethune-Cookman University
Dawonya Tucker RB 2020 Prairie View A&M University
De'Shawn Waller RB 2020 Alcorn State University
DuShon David TE 2020 Bowie State University
Kevonta Moses TE 2020 Shaw University
Elijah Bell WR 2020 North Carolina A&T University
Donnie Corley WR 2021 Texas Southern University
Quintin Guice WR 2021 Grambling State University
Cortez Lewis WR 2020 Hampton University
Hunter Register WR 2020 Southern University
Tristen Wallace WR 2021 Prairie View A&M University
Marcus Williams WR 2020 Florida A&M University
Jimmie Robinson WR/RB 2020 Bethune-Cookman University

