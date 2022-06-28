Around the NFL

Inaugural Awards of Excellence winners to be honored this week

Published: Jun 28, 2022 at 07:15 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Individuals from four groups -- assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel -- that work to drive team success within the sport of professional football have been identified for Awards of Excellence under a program the Pro Football Hall of Fame has launched to recognize significant contributors to the game.

The award winners will be honored at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday and Friday.

"These 20 outstanding assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel not only helped to determine results on the field, but they also helped to promote the game's growth, safety and popularity over several decades of devotion to their teams and to the National Football League," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement.

  • The 2022 award-winning assistant coaches are: Alex Gibbs, Jimmy Raye, Terry Robiskie, Fritz Shurmur and Ernie Zampese.
  • The 2022 award-winning athletic trainers are: George Anderson, Otho Davis, John Omohundro, Jerry Rhea and Fred Zamberletti.
  • The 2022 award-winning equipment managers are: Sid Brooks, Ed Carroll, Tony Parisi, Dan "Chief" Simmons and Whitey Zimmerman.
  • The 2022 award-winning public relations personnel are: Joe Browne, Charlie Dayton, Joe Gordon, Jim Saccomano and Gary Wright.

Winners were announced on March 21.

The four groups presenting the Awards of Excellence helped to create their own selection committees and set their own criteria for choosing their inaugural class members. The Hall of Fame did not participate in any nominating or voting.

The names of the award winners will be placed on display inside a designated area of the Hall of Fame Museum.

Related Content

news

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula 'progressing well' from unspecified health issue

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is resting and progressing from an unspecified health issue, the Pegula family announced Tuesday in its first statement since a June 14 announcement that Pegula was undergoing medical treatment.

news

Former Saints DB Steve Gleason named Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason was named a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree, ESPN announced on Tuesday. The Denver Broncos were also named a finalist for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and NFL free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr was tabbed as a Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalist.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin agrees to three-year extension worth up to $70 million

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin agreed to a three-year contract extension that is worth nearly $70 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Aqib Talib to join Amazon as part of its 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that former All-Pro corner Aqib Talib will join Amazon as a studio analyst for "Thursday Night Football".

news

Baker Mayfield on potential Browns reconciliation: 'The mutual decision on both sides is to move on'

Could Baker Mayfield possibly work things out with the Browns and play for Cleveland in 2022? Mayfield told reporters on Tuesday that "it's pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on."

news

Melvin Gordon: Broncos RBs 'gonna go crazy' in 2022

All of the offseason hype in Denver has focused on the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, however, could give the Broncos the best backfield in the NFL.

news

Joe Mixon: Bengals 'might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays'

The Bengals fell short of a Lombardi Trophy in 2021, but running back Joe Mixon believes the team's returning experience and added free agents give Cincinnati an opportunity to be "the hottest thing" in the NFL this season.

news

WR Sterling Shepard: Giants offense 'has potential for a lot of big plays'

After years of bland offense, the New York Giants have the potential to create big plays again under new head coach Brian Daboll. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard credits that to the "moving parts" and "overwhelming" motion that goes into it.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (hip) 'fully healthy,' will 'be ready to go for training camp'

New York pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, reportedly sustained a minor hip injury during a spring practice, but Thibodeaux said Tuesday during a visit to NFL Network that it's full speed ahead for his first season.

news

Texans sued for allegedly enabling former QB Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions

The Houston Texans have been sued for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

Luke Kuechly joins Panthers radio broadcast team for 2022 season

Luke Kuechly is back with the Panthers -- this time in the radio booth. The team announced the all-time great linebacker would be part of the broadcast team for seven games in 2022.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW