Inaugural Awards of Excellence winners to be honored this week

Individuals from four groups -- assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel -- that work to drive team success within the sport of professional football have been identified for Awards of Excellence under a program the Pro Football Hall of Fame has launched to recognize significant contributors to the game.

The award winners will be honored at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday and Friday.

"These 20 outstanding assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel not only helped to determine results on the field, but they also helped to promote the game's growth, safety and popularity over several decades of devotion to their teams and to the National Football League," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement.

The 2022 award-winning assistant coaches are: Alex Gibbs, Jimmy Raye, Terry Robiskie, Fritz Shurmur and Ernie Zampese.

The 2022 award-winning athletic trainers are: George Anderson, Otho Davis, John Omohundro, Jerry Rhea and Fred Zamberletti.

The 2022 award-winning equipment managers are: Sid Brooks, Ed Carroll, Tony Parisi, Dan "Chief" Simmons and Whitey Zimmerman.

The 2022 award-winning public relations personnel are: Joe Browne, Charlie Dayton, Joe Gordon, Jim Saccomano and Gary Wright.

Winners were announced on March 21.

The four groups presenting the Awards of Excellence helped to create their own selection committees and set their own criteria for choosing their inaugural class members. The Hall of Fame did not participate in any nominating or voting.