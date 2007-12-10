Inactives: Week 14

The following is a list of inactive players for Week 14 (December 9-10) and all the fantasy implications:
Dec. 3, 8:30pm EST
Atlanta Falcons
Inactives: QB Joey Harrington (3rd QB), RB Artose Pinner, S Jimmy Williams, CB Antoine Harris, G Justin Blalock, DT Jesse Mahelona, T Harvey Dahl, TE Courtney Anderson.
Fantasy take: QB Chris Redman will start against New Orleans. QB Byron Leftwich is second on the depth chart with Harrington listed as inactive.
New Orleans Saints
Inactives: LB Matt McCoy, G Andy Allerman, WR Robert Meachem, RB Reggie Bush, S Josh Bullocks, DT McKinley Boykin, T Jermon Bushrod, DT Antwan Lake.
Fantasy take: RBs Aaron Stecker and Pierre Thomas will see more work with Bush out of action. The loss of Bullocks hurts the Saints defensive backfield.
8:15pm EST
Baltimore Ravens
Inactives: CB Chris McAlister, RB Cory Ross, DB Gerome Sapp, T Jared Gaither, TE Todd Heap, WR Demetrius Williams, LB Edgar Jones, DT Justin Bannan.
Fantasy take: The absence of McAlister is good news for the Indianapolis wide receivers. TEs Quinn Sypniewski and Daniel Wilcox will see more work with Heap out of action.
Indianapolis Colts
Inactives: WR Marvin Harrison, WR Craphonso Thorpe, DB Keiwan Ratliff, DB Brannon Condren, LB Brandon Archer, T Ryan Diem, OT Corey Hilliard, DT Raheem Brock.
Fantasy take: WR Anthony Gonzalez will start and is a viable No. 3 fantasy wideout with Harrison out of action.
4pm EST
Arizona Cardinals
Inactives: QB Tim Hasselbeck (3rd QB), DB Bhawoh Jue, FB Tim Castille, DB Aaron Francisco, T Elton Brown, WR Anquan Boldin, DE Bo Schobel, DT Ross Kolodziej.
Fantasy take: Fitzgerald is active and will start in Seattle. WR Bryant Johnson will start with Boldin listed as inactive.
Cleveland Browns
Inactives: QB Ken Dorsey (3rd QB), DB Kenny Wright, DB Ricardo Colclough, G Isaac Sowells, C Greg Eslinger, WR Travis Wilson, LB David McMillan, DT Louis Leonard.
Denver Broncos:
Inactives: QB Darrell Hackney (3rd QB), SS Nick Ferguson, RB Mike Bell, DB Marviel Underwood, DT ISaac Snell, DE Larry Birdine, WR Javon Walker, DE Paul Carrington.
Fantasy take: WR Brandon Stokley is active and will start with Walker listed as inactive. RB Travis Henry will start with RBs Selvin Young and Andre Hall behind him.
Kansas City Chiefs
Inactives: WR Samie Parker, RB Larry Johnson, CB Rashad Barksdale, T Kyle Turley, T Damion McIntosh, WR Eddie Drummond, DT James Reed, LB Kendrell Bell.
Minnesota Vikings
Inactives: QB Kelly Holcomb (3rd QB), LB David Herron, DB Mike Doss, DB Tank Williams, FB Naufahu Tahi, TE Garrett Mills, G Artis Hicks, WR Troy Williamson.
Fantasy take: RB Adrian Peterson is active and will start in San Francisco. WR Sidney Rice is a nice sleeper with Williamson inactive.
New England Patriots
Inactives: QB Matt Gutierrez (3rd QB), DB Eddie Jackson, DB Rashad Baker, G Steve Neal, T Wesley Britt, WR Troy Brown, DT Le Kevin Smith, LB Chad Brown.
New York Jets
Inactives: QB Marques Tuiasosospo, WR Chris Davis, CB Andre Dyson, DE Mike Devito, T Jacob Bender, T Adrian Jones, TE Jason Pociask, DT Kareem Brown.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Inactives: QB Brian St. Pierre (3rd QB), WR Willie Reid, RB Gary Russell, SS Troy Polamalu, LB LaMarr Woodley, C Marvin Philip, G Darnell Stapleton, T Trai Essex.
San Francisco 49ers
Inactives: QB Alex Smith (3rd QB), WR LeRon McCoy, DB Marcus Hudson, CB Shawntae Spencer, LB Roderick Green, DT Joe Cohen, DT Atiyyah Ellison, WR Jason Hill.
Fantasy take: QB Trent Dilfer will start with Smith at less than 100 percent. RB Frank Gore is active and will start against Minnesota.
Seattle Seahawks
Inactives: QB Charlie Frye (3rd QB), WR D.J. Hackett, CB Josh Wilson, DE Josh Babin, G Mansfield Wrotto, T Ray Willis, WR Courtney Taylor, DE Baraka Atkins.
Fantasy take: WRs Bobby Engram and Nate Burleson will see more opportunites with Hackett out of action. RB Shaun Alexander is active and will start against Arizona.
1pm EST
Buffalo Bills
Inactives: QB Gibran Hamdan (3rd QB), LB Coy Wire, CB Jerametrius Butler, RB Shaud Williams, OL Christian Gaddis, FB Ryan Neufeld, DE Chris Kelsey, DE Bryan Copeland, LB Joe Leon.
Fantasy take: RB Marshawn Lynch is active and will see action against the New York Jets, so it appears safe to start him.
Carolina Panthers
Inactives: QB David Carr (3rd QB), CB C.J. Wilson, LB James Anderson, G Jeremy Bridges, T Frank Omiyale, WR Dwayne Jarrett, DT Gary Gibson, DE Charles Johnson.
Fantasy take: RB DeShaun Foster is active and will start in Jacksonville. QB Vinny Testaverde will start with QB Matt Moore second on the depth chart.
Cincinnati Bengals
Inactives: QB Jeff Rowe (3rd QB), WR Marcus Maxwell, CB David Jones, FS Madieu Williams, LB Eric Henderson, T Willie Anderson, TE Nate Lawrie, DE Frostee Rucker.
Dallas Cowboys
Inactives: DB Evan Oglesby, RB Tyson Thompson, G Joe Berger, OT Doug Free, OT James Marten, WR Terry Glenn, WR Isaiah Stanback, NT Remi Ayodele.
Detroit Lions
Inactives: QB Dan Orlovsky (3rd QB), WR Roy Williams, RB Tatum Bell, DB Tony Beckham, OT Barry Stokes, G Manny Ramirez, LB Boss Bailey, DE Kalimba Edwards.
Fantasy take: WRs Shaun McDonald and Calvin Johnson will start, and WR Mike Furrey will see work in the slot with Williams inactive.
Green Bay Packers
Inactives: QB Aaron Rodgers, TE Bubba Franks, WR Shaun Bodiford, RB Brandon Jackson, LB Tracy White, G Allen Barbre, DT Daniel Muir, DT Johnny Jolly.
Fantasy take: QB Brett Favre is active and will start against Oakland. RB Craig Nall is second on the depth chart. CB Charles Woodson is active, which helps the value of the Green Bay defense.
Houston Texans
Inactives: QB Matt Schaub (3rd QB), DB Dexter Wynn, LB William Kershaw, LB Danny Clark, C Drew Hodgdon, T Jordan Black, OT Brandon Frye, WR David Anderson.
Fantasy take: QB Sage Rosenfels will start with Schaub listed as the emergency third quarterback. RB Ron Dayne is active and will start with RB Ahman Green now on injured reserve.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Inactives: WR John Broussard, RB LaBrandon Toefield, CB Aaron Glenn, DB Lamont Thompson, LB Mike Peterson, G Uche Nwaneri, T Tutan Reyes, DE Reggie Hayward.
Miami Dolphins
Inactives: CB Michael Lehan, RB Jesse Chatman, LB Channing Crowder, DT Anthony Bryant, T Julius Wilson, WR Marty Booker, DE Matt Roth, LB Mark Washington.
New York Giants
Inactives: WR Steve Smith, QB Jared Lorenzen (3rd QB), RB Danny Ware, FS Gibril Wilson, SS James Butler, FB Madison Hedgecock, T Adam Koets, G Kevin Boothe.
Fantasy take: RB Brandon Jacobs and WR Plaxico Burress are active and will start in Philadelphia. The loss to Wilson hurts the Giants defensive backfield, but SS Aaron Ross is active.
Oakland Raiders
Inactives: QB JaMarcus Russell (3rd QB), QB Daunte Culpepper, RB Dominic Rhodes, CB John Bowie, C Jake Grove, T Mario Henderson, DT Josh Shaw.
Fantasy take: QB Josh McCown is active and will start in Green Bay. WRs Ronald Curry and Jerry Porter are active and will start.
Philadelphia Eagles
Inactives: QB Kevin Kolb (3rd QB), RB Tony Hunt, S Marcus Paschal, G Max Jean-Gilles, G Scott Young, DE Victor Abiamiri, DE Montae Reagor.
Fantasy take: QB Donovan McNabb, RB Brian Westbrook and WR Kevin Curtis are all active and will start against the New York Giants.
San Diego Chargers
Inactives: QB Charlie Whitehurst (3rd QB), CB Paul Oliver, RB Darren Sproles, LB Anthony Waters, T Roman Oben, WR Malcolm Floyd, TE Scott Chandler, DE Luis Castillo.
St. Louis Rams
Inactives: QB Marc Bulger, QB Gus Frerotte (3rd QB), WR Brandon Williams, CB Eric Bassey, C Nick Leckey, T Rob Petitti, T Mark LeVoir, DE Trevor Johnson.
Fantasy take: QB Brock Berlin will start in the absence of Bulger, which hurts the value of WRs Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce. QB Todd Bouman is second on the depth chart.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inactives: QB Jeff Garcia (3rd QB), RB Michael Pittman, RB Lionel Gates, LB Jeremiah Trotter, G Dan Buenning, TE Keith Heinrich, DE Greg Spires, DT Greg Peterson.
Fantasy take: QB Luke McCown will start with Garcia listed as the emergency third quarterback. WRs Joey Galloway and Ike Hilliard are both active.
Tennessee Titans
Inactives: WR Paul Williams, WR Chris Davis, DB Kelly Herndon, RB Casey Cramer, C Leroy Harris, DE Sean Conover, WR Brandon Jones, DE Bryce Fisher.
Fantasy take: DT Albert Haynesworth is active but could be limited against San Diego. WR Roydell Williams is active and will see more work with Jones inactive.