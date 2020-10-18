Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 NFL games

Published: Oct 18, 2020 at 11:42 AM

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Broncos Jeff Driskel QB
Broncos KJ Hamler WR
Broncos Melvin Gordon RB
Broncos Netane Muti G
Broncos Noah Fant TE
Broncos McTelvin Agim DL
Broncos Jeremiah Attaochu LB
Patriots Carl Davis DL
Patriots Myles Bryant DB
Patriots J.J. Taylor RB
Patriots Dalton Keene TE
Patriots Brian Hoyer QB

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Texans Buddy Howell RB
Texans Keke Coutee WR
Texans Charlie Heck OL
Texans Jordan Akins TE
Texans Cornell Armstrong CB
Texans Peter Kalambayi LB
Titans Chris Jackson DB
Titans Daniel Munyer OL
Titans Will Compton LB
Titans Isaiah Wilson OL
Titans Matt Dickerson DL

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Browns Ronnie Harrison Jr. S
Browns Karl Joseph S
Browns Jacob Phillips LB
Browns Wyatt Teller G
Browns Joe Jackson DE
Browns Vincent Taylor DE
Steelers Josh Dobbs QB
Steelers Diontae Johnson WR
Steelers Ulysees Gilbert LB
Steelers David DeCastro G
Steelers Carlos Davis DT
Steelers Zach Gentry TE

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Ravens Trace McSorley QB
Ravens Chris Moore WR
Ravens Anthony Levine DE/LB
Ravens Trystan Colon-Castillo OL
Ravens Ben Bredeson OL
Ravens Derek Wolfe DE
Eagles Nate Sudfeld QB
Eagles DeSean Jackson WR
Eagles Alshon Jeffery WR
Eagles Marcus Epps S
Eagles Avonte Maddox CB
Eagles Duke Riley LB
Eagles Lane Johnson T

Washington Football Team at New York Giants

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Washington Nate Orchard DE
Washington Thomas Davis LB
Washington Dwayne Haskins QB
Washington Joshua Garnett G
Washington David Sharpe T
Washington Marcus Baugh TE
Giants Adrian Colbert S
Giants TJ Brunson LB
Giants Jackson Barton T
Giants Eric Tomlinson TE
Giants RJ McIntosh DE
Giants Lorenzo Carter LB

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Falcons Jordan Miller CB
Falcons Qadree Illison RB
Falcons Jaylinn Hawkins S
Falcons John Wetzel OT
Falcons Takk McKinley DE
Vikings K.J. Osborn WR
Vikings Qadree Ollison RB
Vikings Jaylinn Hawkins S
Vikings John Wetzel OT
Vikings Takk McKinley DE

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Lions David Blough QB
Lions Desmond Trufant CB
Lions Elijah Lee LB
Lions Logan Stenberg OL
Lions Wiggins OG
Lions Quintez Cephus WR
Jaguars Jake Luton QB
Jaguars Dede Westbrook WR
Jaguars Luq Barcoo CB
Jaguars Josh Allen DE
Jaguars Abry Jones DT
Jaguars Daniel Ekuale DT

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Bengals Auden Tate WR
Bengals Trayveon Williams HB
Bengals Keaton Sutherland OG
Bengals Markus Bailey LB
Bengals Austin Seibert K
Colts Jacob Eason QB
Colts Daurice Fountain WR
Colts Darius Leonard LB
Colts Chaz Green OT
Colts Mo Alie-Cox TE
Colts Dezmon Paton WR
Colts Ron'Dell Carter DE

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Bears Duke Shelley CB
Bears Deon Bush S
Bears Arlington Hambright OG
Bears Riley Ridley WR
Bears Trevis Gipson LB
Panthers Will Grier QB
Panthers Curtis Samuel WR
Panthers Eli Apple CB
Panthers Dennis Daley OG
Panthers Woodrow Hamilton DT

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

