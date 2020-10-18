Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 NFL games

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Broncos
|Jeff Driskel
|QB
|Broncos
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Broncos
|Melvin Gordon
|RB
|Broncos
|Netane Muti
|G
|Broncos
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Broncos
|McTelvin Agim
|DL
|Broncos
|Jeremiah Attaochu
|LB
|Patriots
|Carl Davis
|DL
|Patriots
|Myles Bryant
|DB
|Patriots
|J.J. Taylor
|RB
|Patriots
|Dalton Keene
|TE
|Patriots
|Brian Hoyer
|QB
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Texans
|Buddy Howell
|RB
|Texans
|Keke Coutee
|WR
|Texans
|Charlie Heck
|OL
|Texans
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|Texans
|Cornell Armstrong
|CB
|Texans
|Peter Kalambayi
|LB
|Titans
|Chris Jackson
|DB
|Titans
|Daniel Munyer
|OL
|Titans
|Will Compton
|LB
|Titans
|Isaiah Wilson
|OL
|Titans
|Matt Dickerson
|DL
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Browns
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|S
|Browns
|Karl Joseph
|S
|Browns
|Jacob Phillips
|LB
|Browns
|Wyatt Teller
|G
|Browns
|Joe Jackson
|DE
|Browns
|Vincent Taylor
|DE
|Steelers
|Josh Dobbs
|QB
|Steelers
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Steelers
|Ulysees Gilbert
|LB
|Steelers
|David DeCastro
|G
|Steelers
|Carlos Davis
|DT
|Steelers
|Zach Gentry
|TE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Ravens
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|Ravens
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Ravens
|Anthony Levine
|DE/LB
|Ravens
|Trystan Colon-Castillo
|OL
|Ravens
|Ben Bredeson
|OL
|Ravens
|Derek Wolfe
|DE
|Eagles
|Nate Sudfeld
|QB
|Eagles
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|Eagles
|Alshon Jeffery
|WR
|Eagles
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Eagles
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Eagles
|Duke Riley
|LB
|Eagles
|Lane Johnson
|T
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Washington
|Nate Orchard
|DE
|Washington
|Thomas Davis
|LB
|Washington
|Dwayne Haskins
|QB
|Washington
|Joshua Garnett
|G
|Washington
|David Sharpe
|T
|Washington
|Marcus Baugh
|TE
|Giants
|Adrian Colbert
|S
|Giants
|TJ Brunson
|LB
|Giants
|Jackson Barton
|T
|Giants
|Eric Tomlinson
|TE
|Giants
|RJ McIntosh
|DE
|Giants
|Lorenzo Carter
|LB
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Falcons
|Jordan Miller
|CB
|Falcons
|Qadree Illison
|RB
|Falcons
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Falcons
|John Wetzel
|OT
|Falcons
|Takk McKinley
|DE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Lions
|David Blough
|QB
|Lions
|Desmond Trufant
|CB
|Lions
|Elijah Lee
|LB
|Lions
|Logan Stenberg
|OL
|Lions
|Wiggins
|OG
|Lions
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|Jaguars
|Jake Luton
|QB
|Jaguars
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|Jaguars
|Luq Barcoo
|CB
|Jaguars
|Josh Allen
|DE
|Jaguars
|Abry Jones
|DT
|Jaguars
|Daniel Ekuale
|DT
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Bengals
|Auden Tate
|WR
|Bengals
|Trayveon Williams
|HB
|Bengals
|Keaton Sutherland
|OG
|Bengals
|Markus Bailey
|LB
|Bengals
|Austin Seibert
|K
|Colts
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|Colts
|Daurice Fountain
|WR
|Colts
|Darius Leonard
|LB
|Colts
|Chaz Green
|OT
|Colts
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|Colts
|Dezmon Paton
|WR
|Colts
|Ron'Dell Carter
|DE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Bears
|Duke Shelley
|CB
|Bears
|Deon Bush
|S
|Bears
|Arlington Hambright
|OG
|Bears
|Riley Ridley
|WR
|Bears
|Trevis Gipson
|LB
|Panthers
|Will Grier
|QB
|Panthers
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Panthers
|Eli Apple
|CB
|Panthers
|Dennis Daley
|OG
|Panthers
|Woodrow Hamilton
|DT
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Player
|Position