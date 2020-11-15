Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 10 NFL games

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Eagles
|Nate Sudfeld
|QB
|Eagles
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|Eagles
|Jason Huntley
|RB
|Eagles
|Craig James
|CB
|Eagles
|Brett Toth
|T
|Eagles
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|Giants
|Dante Pettis
|WR
|Giants
|T.J. Brunson
|LB
|Giants
|Kyle Murphy
|OL
|Giants
|Jackson Barton
|OT
|Giants
|R.J. McIntosh
|DE
|Jaguars
|Laviska Shenault
|WR
|Jaguars
|Gardner Minshew
|QB
|Jaguars
|Devine Ozigbo
|RB
|Jaguars
|Luq Barcoo
|CB
|Jaguars
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Jaguars
|Doug Costin
|DT
|Jaguars
|Brandon Linder
|C
|Packers
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Packers
|Kevin King
|CB
|Packers
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Packers
|Will Redmond
|S
|Packers
|Jonathan Garvin
|LB
|Packers
|Darrius Shepherd
|WR
|Packers
|Billy Winn
|DL
|Washington
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|Washington
|Dontrelle Inman
|WR
|Washington
|Robert Foster
|WR
|Washington
|Geron Christian
|OT
|Washington
|Thomas Davis
|LB
|Washington
|Jared Norris
|LB
|Lions
|David Blough
|QB
|Lions
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|Lions
|Jamal Agnew
|RB/WR
|Lions
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Lions
|Logan Sternberg
|OL
|Lions
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|T
|Lions
|Nick Williams
|DT
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Texans
|Josh McCown
|QB
|Texans
|Keke Coutee
|WR
|Texans
|Charlie Heck
|OT
|Texans
|Senio Kelemete
|OG
|Texans
|Isaiah Coulter
|WR
|Texans
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|Browns
|Taywan Taylor
|WR
|Browns
|Dontrell Hilliard
|RB
|Browns
|Robert Jackson
|CB
|Browns
|Jovante Moffatt
|S
|Browns
|Jacob Phillips
|LB
|Browns
|Joe Jackson
|DE
|Buccaneers
|Khalil Davis
|DL
|Buccaneers
|Ryan Griffin
|QB
|Buccaneers
|Ali Marpet
|OG
|Buccaneers
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|Panthers
|Will Grier
|QB
|Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Panthers
|Russell Okung
|OT
|Panthers
|Michael Schofield
|OL
|Panthers
|Bruce Hector
|DT
|Panthers
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|CB
|Panthers
|Sean Chandler
|DB
