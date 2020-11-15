Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 10 NFL games

Published: Nov 15, 2020 at 11:37 AM

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Eagles Nate Sudfeld QB
Eagles J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR
Eagles Jason Huntley RB
Eagles Craig James CB
Eagles Brett Toth T
Eagles Quez Watkins WR
Giants Dante Pettis WR
Giants T.J. Brunson LB
Giants Kyle Murphy OL
Giants Jackson Barton OT
Giants R.J. McIntosh DE

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Jaguars Laviska Shenault WR
Jaguars Gardner Minshew QB
Jaguars Devine Ozigbo RB
Jaguars Luq Barcoo CB
Jaguars Dakota Allen LB
Jaguars Doug Costin DT
Jaguars Brandon Linder C
Packers Jordan Love QB
Packers Kevin King CB
Packers Jaire Alexander CB
Packers Will Redmond S
Packers Jonathan Garvin LB
Packers Darrius Shepherd WR
Packers Billy Winn DL

Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Washington Kyle Allen QB
Washington Dontrelle Inman WR
Washington Robert Foster WR
Washington Geron Christian OT
Washington Thomas Davis LB
Washington Jared Norris LB
Lions David Blough QB
Lions Kenny Golladay WR
Lions Jamal Agnew RB/WR
Lions Jarrad Davis LB
Lions Logan Sternberg OL
Lions Halapoulivaati Vaitai T
Lions Nick Williams DT

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Texans Josh McCown QB
Texans Keke Coutee WR
Texans Charlie Heck OT
Texans Senio Kelemete OG
Texans Isaiah Coulter WR
Texans Charles Omenihu DE
Browns Taywan Taylor WR
Browns Dontrell Hilliard RB
Browns Robert Jackson CB
Browns Jovante Moffatt S
Browns Jacob Phillips LB
Browns Joe Jackson DE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Buccaneers Khalil Davis DL
Buccaneers Ryan Griffin QB
Buccaneers Ali Marpet OG
Buccaneers Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB
Panthers Will Grier QB
Panthers Christian McCaffrey RB
Panthers Russell Okung OT
Panthers Michael Schofield OL
Panthers Bruce Hector DT
Panthers Stantley Thomas-Oliver CB
Panthers Sean Chandler DB

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

