NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

Published: Sep 27, 2020 at 11:48 AM

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Texans Duke Johnson RB
Texans Cornell Armstrong CB
Texans Jonathan Greenard OLB
Texans Peter Kalambayi ILB
Texans Charlie Heck OT
Texans Ross Blacklock DT
Steelers Josh Dobbs QB
Steelers Ulysees Gilbert ILB
Steelers Derwin Gray OL
Steelers Carlos Davis DT
Steelers Zach Gentry TE

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Bengals John Ross WR
Bengals Trayveon Williams HB
Bengals Geno Atkins DT
Bengals Andrew Brown DT
Bengals Markus Bailey LB
Bengals Austin Seibert K
Eagles Alshon Jeffery WR
Eagles Jalen Reagor WR
Eagles Rudy Ford S
Eagles Nate Sudfeld QB
Eagles Casey Toohill DE
Eagles Jamon Brown OG
Eagles Jason Huntley RB

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
49ers Jimmy Garoppolo QB
49ers George Kittle TE
49ers Raheem Mostert RB
49ers Tom Compton OL
49ers Dee Ford DE
49ers Dre Greenlaw LB
49ers Ahkello Witherspoon CB
Giants Brandon Williams CB
Giants Adrian Colbert DB
Giants TJ Brunson LB
Giants Jackson Barton OT
Giants Eric Tomlinson TE
Giants RJ McIntosh DL

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Raiders Henry Ruggs III WR
Raiders Amik Robertson CB
Raiders Madre Harper CB
Raiders Nick Kwiatkoski LB
Raiders Sam Young T
Raiders Trent Brown T
Raiders Kendal Vickers DE
Patriots Korey Cunningham T
Patriots Jarrett Stidham QB
Patriots James White RB
Patriots Dalton Keene TE
Patriots Anfernee Jennings LB
Patriots Myles Bryant DB

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Titans A.J. Brown WR
Titans Chris Jackson DB
Titans Derick Roberson LB
Titans Aaron Brewer C
Titans Geoff Swaim TE
Titans Matt Dickerson DE
Vikings Tajae Sharpe WR
Vikings K.J. Osborn WR
Vikings Mike Hughes CB
Vikings Cameron Dantzler CB
Vikings Eddie Yarbrough DE
Vikings Olisaemeka Udoh T
Vikings James Lynch DT

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Washington Alex Smith QB
Washington Danny Johnson CB
Washington Bryce Love RB
Washington Cole Holcomb LB
Washington David Sharpe T
Washington Saahdiq Charles T
Washington James Smith-Williams DE
Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones WR
Browns Greedy Williams CB
Browns Jacob Phillips LB
Browns Olivier Vernon DE
Browns Evan Brown G
Browns Rashard Higgins WR

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Rams Cam Akers RB
Rams Brian Allen C
Rams Trishton Jackson WR
Rams Brycen Hopkins TE
Rams Eric Banks DL
Bills Jake Fromm QB
Bills Zack Moss RB
Bills Delshawn Phillips LB
Bills Ike Boettger OG
Bills Dawson Knox TE
Bills Darryl Johnson DE

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Bears Duke Shelley CB
Bears Arlington Hambright OG
Bears Daniel McCullers NT
Bears Riley Ridley WR
Bears Trevis Gipson LB
Falcons Julio Jones WR
Falcons Kendall Sheffield CB
Falcons Ricardo Allen S
Falcons Foye Oluokun LB
Falcons Kaleb McGary OT
Falcons Deadrin Senat DT
Falcons Takk McKinley DE

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Chicago Bears
news

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones officially is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears due to a hamstring injury.
Coaches fined for not wearing face masks have appealed
news

Coaches fined for not wearing face masks have appealed

Head coaches who have been fined by the NFL for violating rules of wearing face masks on the sidelines have appealed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.
Bears-Falcons game will be played after no Falcons test positive for COVID-19 Saturday
news

Bears-Falcons game will be played after no Falcons test positive for COVID-19 Saturday

The game, scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is a go after Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell's positive COVID test and placement on the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday.
Oakland Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Monday, Sep. 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Ryan Kang/NFL)Ryan Kang/NFL
news

Questions raised about player safety after Raiders' Johnathan Abram crashes into television cart

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram suffered an AC joint sprain after crashing into a television cart during Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL