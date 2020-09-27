Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Texans
|Duke Johnson
|RB
|Texans
|Cornell Armstrong
|CB
|Texans
|Jonathan Greenard
|OLB
|Texans
|Peter Kalambayi
|ILB
|Texans
|Charlie Heck
|OT
|Texans
|Ross Blacklock
|DT
|Steelers
|Josh Dobbs
|QB
|Steelers
|Ulysees Gilbert
|ILB
|Steelers
|Derwin Gray
|OL
|Steelers
|Carlos Davis
|DT
|Steelers
|Zach Gentry
|TE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Bengals
|John Ross
|WR
|Bengals
|Trayveon Williams
|HB
|Bengals
|Geno Atkins
|DT
|Bengals
|Andrew Brown
|DT
|Bengals
|Markus Bailey
|LB
|Bengals
|Austin Seibert
|K
|Eagles
|Alshon Jeffery
|WR
|Eagles
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|Eagles
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Eagles
|Nate Sudfeld
|QB
|Eagles
|Casey Toohill
|DE
|Eagles
|Jamon Brown
|OG
|Eagles
|Jason Huntley
|RB
|Team
|Player
|Position
|49ers
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|49ers
|George Kittle
|TE
|49ers
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|49ers
|Tom Compton
|OL
|49ers
|Dee Ford
|DE
|49ers
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|49ers
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|CB
|Giants
|Brandon Williams
|CB
|Giants
|Adrian Colbert
|DB
|Giants
|TJ Brunson
|LB
|Giants
|Jackson Barton
|OT
|Giants
|Eric Tomlinson
|TE
|Giants
|RJ McIntosh
|DL
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Raiders
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Raiders
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Raiders
|Madre Harper
|CB
|Raiders
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Raiders
|Sam Young
|T
|Raiders
|Trent Brown
|T
|Raiders
|Kendal Vickers
|DE
|Patriots
|Korey Cunningham
|T
|Patriots
|Jarrett Stidham
|QB
|Patriots
|James White
|RB
|Patriots
|Dalton Keene
|TE
|Patriots
|Anfernee Jennings
|LB
|Patriots
|Myles Bryant
|DB
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Titans
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Titans
|Chris Jackson
|DB
|Titans
|Derick Roberson
|LB
|Titans
|Aaron Brewer
|C
|Titans
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|Titans
|Matt Dickerson
|DE
|Vikings
|Tajae Sharpe
|WR
|Vikings
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|Vikings
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Vikings
|Cameron Dantzler
|CB
|Vikings
|Eddie Yarbrough
|DE
|Vikings
|Olisaemeka Udoh
|T
|Vikings
|James Lynch
|DT
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Washington
|Alex Smith
|QB
|Washington
|Danny Johnson
|CB
|Washington
|Bryce Love
|RB
|Washington
|Cole Holcomb
|LB
|Washington
|David Sharpe
|T
|Washington
|Saahdiq Charles
|T
|Washington
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|Browns
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Browns
|Greedy Williams
|CB
|Browns
|Jacob Phillips
|LB
|Browns
|Olivier Vernon
|DE
|Browns
|Evan Brown
|G
|Browns
|Rashard Higgins
|WR
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Rams
|Cam Akers
|RB
|Rams
|Brian Allen
|C
|Rams
|Trishton Jackson
|WR
|Rams
|Brycen Hopkins
|TE
|Rams
|Eric Banks
|DL
|Bills
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Bills
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Bills
|Delshawn Phillips
|LB
|Bills
|Ike Boettger
|OG
|Bills
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Bills
|Darryl Johnson
|DE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Bears
|Duke Shelley
|CB
|Bears
|Arlington Hambright
|OG
|Bears
|Daniel McCullers
|NT
|Bears
|Riley Ridley
|WR
|Bears
|Trevis Gipson
|LB
|Falcons
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Falcons
|Kendall Sheffield
|CB
|Falcons
|Ricardo Allen
|S
|Falcons
|Foye Oluokun
|LB
|Falcons
|Kaleb McGary
|OT
|Falcons
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
|Falcons
|Takk McKinley
|DE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Player
|Position