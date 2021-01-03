Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 NFL games

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Falcons
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Falcons
|Brandon Powell
|WR
|Falcons
|Qadree Ollison
|RB
|Falcons
|Darqueze Dennard
|CB
|Falcons
|Tyler Hall
|CB
|Falcons
|Jared Pinkney
|TE
|Falcons
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
|Buccaneers
|Ryan Griffin
|QB
|Buccaneers
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Buccaneers
|LeSean McCoy
|RB
|Buccaneers
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|Buccaneers
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|DL
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Cowboys
|Ben DiNucci
|QB
|Cowboys
|Rashard Robinson
|CB
|Cowboys
|Sewo Olonilua
|RB
|Cowboys
|Leighton Vander Esch
|OLB
|Cowboys
|Bradlee Anae
|DE
|Cowboys
|Zack Martin
|G
|Giants
|Golden Tate
|WR
|Giants
|Ryan Santoso
|P
|Giants
|Madre Harper
|DB
|Giants
|Kyle Murphy
|OT
|Giants
|Jackson Barton
|OT
|Giants
|R.J. McIntosh
|DE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Jets
|Bless Austin
|CB
|Jets
|James Morgan
|QB
|Jets
|Lawrence Cager
|WR
|Jets
|Ross Travis
|TE
|Jets
|James Murray
|OL
|Jets
|Trevon Coley
|DL
|Patriots
|Anfernee Jennings
|OLB
|Patriots
|Brian Hoyer
|QB
|Patriots
|Terez Hall
|OLB
|Patriots
|D'Angelo Ross
|CB
|Patriots
|Dee Virgin
|CB
|Patriots
|David Andrews
|C
|Patriots
|Shaquille Mason
|G
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Vikings
|Chris Jones
|CB
|Vikings
|Cameron Dantzler
|CB
|Vikings
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Vikings
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Vikings
|Kyle Hinton
|G
|Vikings
|Jalyn Holmes
|DE
|Vikings
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|DE
|Lions
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|Lions
|Bobby Price
|S
|Lions
|Jamie Collins Sr.
|LB
|Lions
|Logan Stenberg
|OL
|Lions
|Albert Huggins
|DT
|Lions
|Tyrell Crosby
|OL
|Lions
|Joe Dahl
|G
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Steelers
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Steelers
|Chris Boswell
|K
|Steelers
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|Steelers
|Maurkice Pouncey
|C
|Steelers
|T.J. Watt
|LB
|Steelers
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|Browns
|Tedric Thompson
|S
|Browns
|Nick Harris
|C
|Browns
|Blake Hance
|T
|Browns
|Kendall Lamm
|T
|Browns
|Alexander Hollins
|WR
|Browns
|Joe Jackson
|DE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Ravens
|Willie Snead IV
|WR
|Ravens
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|Ravens
|James Proche II
|WR
|Ravens
|Jimmy Smith
|CB
|Ravens
|Patrick Mekari
|C
|Ravens
|Justin Ellis
|NT
|Ravens
|Broderick Washington
|DT
|Bengals
|Randy Bullock
|K
|Bengals
|Mackensie Alexander
|CB
|Bengals
|William Jackson
|CB
|Bengals
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|Bengals
|Alex Redmond
|G
|Bengals
|Keaton Sutherland
|G
|Bengals
|Mitchell Wilcox
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Dolphins
|Jake Rudock
|QB
|Dolphins
|Jakeem Grant
|WR
|Dolphins
|DeAndre Washington
|RB
|Dolphins
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|LB
|Dolphins
|Adam Pankey
|T
|Dolphins
|Kirk Merritt
|WR
|Dolphins
|Benito Jones
|DT
|Bills
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Bills
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|Bills
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|Bills
|Reggie Gilliam
|FB/TE
|Bills
|Ty Nsekhe
|T
|Bills
|Jerry Hughes
|DE
|Bills
|Mario Addison
|DE
|Bills
|Tre-Davious White
|CB
