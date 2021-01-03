Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 NFL games

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 11:36 AM

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Falcons Julio Jones WR
Falcons Brandon Powell WR
Falcons Qadree Ollison RB
Falcons Darqueze Dennard CB
Falcons Tyler Hall CB
Falcons Jared Pinkney TE
Falcons Deadrin Senat DT
Buccaneers Ryan Griffin QB
Buccaneers Carlton Davis CB
Buccaneers LeSean McCoy RB
Buccaneers Tanner Hudson TE
Buccaneers Jeremiah Ledbetter DL

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Cowboys Ben DiNucci QB
Cowboys Rashard Robinson CB
Cowboys Sewo Olonilua RB
Cowboys Leighton Vander Esch OLB
Cowboys Bradlee Anae DE
Cowboys Zack Martin G
Giants Golden Tate WR
Giants Ryan Santoso P
Giants Madre Harper DB
Giants Kyle Murphy OT
Giants Jackson Barton OT
Giants R.J. McIntosh DE

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Jets Bless Austin CB
Jets James Morgan QB
Jets Lawrence Cager WR
Jets Ross Travis TE
Jets James Murray OL
Jets Trevon Coley DL
Patriots Anfernee Jennings OLB
Patriots Brian Hoyer QB
Patriots Terez Hall OLB
Patriots D'Angelo Ross CB
Patriots Dee Virgin CB
Patriots David Andrews C
Patriots Shaquille Mason G

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Vikings Chris Jones CB
Vikings Cameron Dantzler CB
Vikings Dalvin Cook RB
Vikings Eric Kendricks LB
Vikings Kyle Hinton G
Vikings Jalyn Holmes DE
Vikings Ifeadi Odenigbo DE
Lions Kenny Golladay WR
Lions Bobby Price S
Lions Jamie Collins Sr. LB
Lions Logan Stenberg OL
Lions Albert Huggins DT
Lions Tyrell Crosby OL
Lions Joe Dahl G

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Steelers Ben Roethlisberger QB
Steelers Chris Boswell K
Steelers Terrell Edmunds S
Steelers Maurkice Pouncey C
Steelers T.J. Watt LB
Steelers Cameron Heyward DT
Browns Tedric Thompson S
Browns Nick Harris C
Browns Blake Hance T
Browns Kendall Lamm T
Browns Alexander Hollins WR
Browns Joe Jackson DE

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Ravens Willie Snead IV WR
Ravens Yannick Ngakoue DE
Ravens James Proche II WR
Ravens Jimmy Smith CB
Ravens Patrick Mekari C
Ravens Justin Ellis NT
Ravens Broderick Washington DT
Bengals Randy Bullock K
Bengals Mackensie Alexander CB
Bengals William Jackson CB
Bengals Logan Wilson LB
Bengals Alex Redmond G
Bengals Keaton Sutherland G
Bengals Mitchell Wilcox

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Dolphins Jake Rudock QB
Dolphins Jakeem Grant WR
Dolphins DeAndre Washington RB
Dolphins Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
Dolphins Adam Pankey T
Dolphins Kirk Merritt WR
Dolphins Benito Jones DT
Bills Jake Fromm QB
Bills Taiwan Jones RB
Bills Cole Beasley WR
Bills Reggie Gilliam FB/TE
Bills Ty Nsekhe T
Bills Jerry Hughes DE
Bills Mario Addison DE
Bills Tre-Davious White CB

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

