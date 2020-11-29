Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 NFL games

Published: Nov 29, 2020 at 11:38 AM

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa QB
Dolphins Salvon Ahmed RB
Dolphins Chandler Cox FB
Dolphins Solomon Kindley G
Dolphins Benito Jones DT
Jets James Morgan QB
Jets Ross Travis TE
Jets Alex Lewis OL
Jets Chuma Edoga OL
Jets George Fant OL

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Cardinals Brett Hundley QB
Cardinals Eno Benjamin RB
Cardinals Jalen Thompson S
Cardinals Josh Miles OL
Cardinals Justin Murray OL
Patriots Brian Hoyer QB
Patriots J.J. Taylor RB
Patriots Tashawn Bower DE
Patriots Byron Cowart DT
Patriots Isaiah Ford WR

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Panthers Greg Little T
Panthers Dennis Daley OL
Panthers Christian McCaffrey RB
Panthers Donte Jackson CB
Panthers Sam Franklin S
Panthers Will Grier QB
Panthers Tahir Whitehead LB
Vikings K.J. Osborn WR
Vikings Curtis Riley S
Vikings Dylan Mabin CB
Vikings Austin Cutting LS
Vikings Jordan Brailford DE
Vikings Ezra Cleveland T
Vikings Irv Smith Jr. TE

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Browns Denzel Ward CB
Browns Dontrell Hilliard RB
Browns Sheldrick Redwine S
Browns Nick Harris C
Jaguars Gardner Minshew II QB
Jaguars DJ Chark WR
Jaguars Chris Conley WR
Jaguars Dare Ogunbowale RB
Jaguars Sidney Jones IV CB
Jaguars Tyler Davis TE
Jaguars Reggie Gilbert DE

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Titans Adoree Jackson CB
Titans Adam Humphries WR
Titans Matt Orzech LS
Titans MyCole Pruitt TE
Titans Larrell Murchison DL
Colts Ben Banogu DE
Colts Jacob Eason QB
Colts Ryan Kelly C
Colts Bobby Okereke LB
Colts Dezmon Patmon WR
Colts Isaiah Rodgers CB
Colts Noah Togiai TE

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Giants Ryan Santoso K
Giants T.J. Brunson LB
Giants Montre Hartage DB
Giants Kyle Murphy T
Giants R.J. McIntosh DL
Giants Trent Harris LB
Bengals Fred Johnson OT
Bengals Mike Thomas WR
Bengals B.J. Finey G
Bengals Keaton Sutherland G
Bengals Austin Seibert K

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Chargers Casey Hayward CB
Chargers Uchenna Nwosu DE
Chargers Kalen Ballage RB
Chargers Easton Stick QB
Chargers Storm Norton OL
Chargers Tyree St. Louis OL
Chargers Cortez Broughton DL
Bills Jake Fromm QB
Bills T.J. Yeldon RB
Bills Tyler Kroft TE
Bills Trent Murphy DE

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Raiders Marcus Mariota QB
Raiders Jalen Richard RB
Raiders John Simpson G
Raiders Daniel Ross T
Raiders Clelin Ferrell DE
Falcons Julio Jones WR
Falcons Todd Gurley RB
Falcons Qadree Ollison RB
Falcons Tyler Hall CB
Falcons John Wetzel T
Falcons Deadrin Senat DT

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

