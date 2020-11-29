Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 NFL games

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Dolphins
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Dolphins
|Chandler Cox
|FB
|Dolphins
|Solomon Kindley
|G
|Dolphins
|Benito Jones
|DT
|Jets
|James Morgan
|QB
|Jets
|Ross Travis
|TE
|Jets
|Alex Lewis
|OL
|Jets
|Chuma Edoga
|OL
|Jets
|George Fant
|OL
|Cardinals
|Brett Hundley
|QB
|Cardinals
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|Cardinals
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Cardinals
|Josh Miles
|OL
|Cardinals
|Justin Murray
|OL
|Patriots
|Brian Hoyer
|QB
|Patriots
|J.J. Taylor
|RB
|Patriots
|Tashawn Bower
|DE
|Patriots
|Byron Cowart
|DT
|Patriots
|Isaiah Ford
|WR
|Panthers
|Greg Little
|T
|Panthers
|Dennis Daley
|OL
|Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Panthers
|Donte Jackson
|CB
|Panthers
|Sam Franklin
|S
|Panthers
|Will Grier
|QB
|Panthers
|Tahir Whitehead
|LB
|Vikings
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|Vikings
|Curtis Riley
|S
|Vikings
|Dylan Mabin
|CB
|Vikings
|Austin Cutting
|LS
|Vikings
|Jordan Brailford
|DE
|Vikings
|Ezra Cleveland
|T
|Vikings
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|Browns
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|Browns
|Dontrell Hilliard
|RB
|Browns
|Sheldrick Redwine
|S
|Browns
|Nick Harris
|C
|Jaguars
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|Jaguars
|DJ Chark
|WR
|Jaguars
|Chris Conley
|WR
|Jaguars
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|Jaguars
|Sidney Jones IV
|CB
|Jaguars
|Tyler Davis
|TE
|Jaguars
|Reggie Gilbert
|DE
|Titans
|Adoree Jackson
|CB
|Titans
|Adam Humphries
|WR
|Titans
|Matt Orzech
|LS
|Titans
|MyCole Pruitt
|TE
|Titans
|Larrell Murchison
|DL
|Colts
|Ben Banogu
|DE
|Colts
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|Colts
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Colts
|Bobby Okereke
|LB
|Colts
|Dezmon Patmon
|WR
|Colts
|Isaiah Rodgers
|CB
|Colts
|Noah Togiai
|TE
|Giants
|Ryan Santoso
|K
|Giants
|T.J. Brunson
|LB
|Giants
|Montre Hartage
|DB
|Giants
|Kyle Murphy
|T
|Giants
|R.J. McIntosh
|DL
|Giants
|Trent Harris
|LB
|Bengals
|Fred Johnson
|OT
|Bengals
|Mike Thomas
|WR
|Bengals
|B.J. Finey
|G
|Bengals
|Keaton Sutherland
|G
|Bengals
|Austin Seibert
|K
|Chargers
|Casey Hayward
|CB
|Chargers
|Uchenna Nwosu
|DE
|Chargers
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|Chargers
|Easton Stick
|QB
|Chargers
|Storm Norton
|OL
|Chargers
|Tyree St. Louis
|OL
|Chargers
|Cortez Broughton
|DL
|Bills
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Bills
|T.J. Yeldon
|RB
|Bills
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Bills
|Trent Murphy
|DE
|Raiders
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|Raiders
|Jalen Richard
|RB
|Raiders
|John Simpson
|G
|Raiders
|Daniel Ross
|T
|Raiders
|Clelin Ferrell
|DE
|Falcons
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Falcons
|Todd Gurley
|RB
|Falcons
|Qadree Ollison
|RB
|Falcons
|Tyler Hall
|CB
|Falcons
|John Wetzel
|T
|Falcons
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
