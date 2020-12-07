Inactive reports for Monday's Week 13 NFL doubleheader: Washington-Steelers, Bills-49ers

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for Monday's Week 13 NFL doubleheader featuring the Washington Football Team at the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills at the San Francisco 49ers.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Washington
|Robert Foster
|WR
|Washington
|Cole Luke
|CB
|Washington
|Ryan Anderson
|DE
|Washington
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|LB
|Washington
|Jeff Badet
|WR
|Steelers
|Josh Dobbs
|QB
|Steelers
|Chris Boswell
|K
|Steelers
|Steven Nelson
|CB
|Steelers
|Carlos Davis
|DT
|Steelers
|Derwin Gray
|OT
|Steelers
|Kevin Rader
|TE
|Team
|Player
|Position