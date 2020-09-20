Around the NFL

Inactive report for Sunday's Week 2 NFL games

Published: Sep 20, 2020 at 11:44 AM

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Team Player Position
Jaguars Jake Luton QB
Jaguars Dede Westbrook WR
Jaguars Josiah Scott CB
Jaguars Luq Barcoo CB
Jaguars Doug Costin DT
Jaguars Tyler Davis TE
Titans A.J. Brown WR
Titans Darrynton Evans RB
Titans Vic Beasley Jr. LB
Titans Derick Roberson LB
Titans Jamil Douglas OL
Titans Geoff Swaim TE
Titans Isaiah Mack DT

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team Player Position
Panthers Will Grier QB
Panthers Stantley Thomas-Oliver CB
Panthers Shareef Miller DE
Panthers Dennis Daley G
Panthers Yetur Gross-Matos DE
Panthers Kawann Short DT
Buccaneers Ryan Griffin QB
Buccaneers Chris Godwin WR
Buccaneers Tyler Johnson WR
Buccaneers Parnell Motley CB
Buccaneers Cam Gill LB
Buccaneers Aaron Stinnie G
Buccaneers Khalil Davis DL

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Team Player Position
Broncos Tyrie Cleveland WR
Broncos Phillip Lindsay RB
Broncos Mark Barron LB
Broncos Netane Muti G
Broncos Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Broncos Anthony Chickillo LB
Broncos McTelvin Agim DT
Steelers Josh Dobbs QB
Steelers Ulysees Gilbert III LB
Steelers David DeCastro G
Steelers Carlos Davis DT
Steelers Zach Gentry TE

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Team Player Position
Rams Raymond Calais RB
Rams Brian Allen OL
Rams Tremayne Anchrum OL
Rams Trishton Jackson WR
Rams Brycen Hopkins TE
Rams Eric Banks DL
Eagles Nate Sudfeld QB
Eagles Alshon Jeffery WR
Eagles Jason Huntley RB
Eagles Genard Avery DE
Eagles Jamon Brown G
Eagles Sua Opeta G

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets

Team Player Position
49ers C.J. Beathard QB
49ers Jason Verrett CB
49ers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB
49ers Dee Ford DE
49ers Tom Compton OL
49ers George Kittle TE
Jets James Morgan QB
Jets Joe Flacco QB
Jets Jamison Crowder WR
Jets Bryce Huff DL
Jets Jordan Willis DL
Jets Nate Hairston CB

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Team Player Position
Bills Jake Fromm QB
Bills T.J. Yeldon RB
Bills Del'Shawn Phillips LB
Bills Tremaine Edmunds LB
Bills Matt Milano LB
Bills Ike Boettger OL
Bills Lee Smith TE
Dolphins Malcolm Perry RB/WR
Dolphins Clayton Fejedelem S
Dolphins Elandon Roberts LB
Dolphins Jason Strowbridge DE
Dolphins Adam Pankey T

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts

Team Player Position
Vikings Cameron Dantzler CB
Vikings Chad Beebe WR
Vikings James Lynch DT
Vikings Harrison Hand CB
Vikings Oli Udoh OT
Vikings Eddie Yarbrough DE
Colts Jacob Eason QB
Colts Rock Ya-Sin CB
Colts E.J. Speed LB
Colts Eli Ankou DT
Colts Jack Doyle TE
Colts Dezmon Patmon WR

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Team Player Position
Lions Kenny Golladay WR
Lions Desmond Trufant CB
Lions Chris Jones CB
Lions Halapoulivaati Vaitai OT
Lions Hunter Bryant TE
Lions Nicholas Williams DT
Lions Julian Okwwara DE
Packers Lane Taylor OG
Packers Jordan Love QB
Packers Josiah Deguara TE
Packers Parry Nickerson CB
Packers Randy Ramsey LB
Packers Kenny Clark DL

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys

Team Player Position
Falcons Kendall Sheffield CB
Falcons Qadree Ollison RB
Falcons John Wetzel OT
Falcons Marlon Davidson DT
Falcons Charles Harris DE
Cowboys Ben DiNucci QB
Cowboys Reggie Robinson S
Cowboys Alex Light OL
Cowboys Tyron Smith OT
Cowboys Rashad Smith LB

New York Giants at Chicago Bears

Team Player Position
Giants Wayne Gallman RB
Giants Adrian Colbert DB
Giants TJ Brunson LB
Giants Carter Coughlin LB
Giants Jackson Barton OT
Giants Eric Tomlinson TE
Giants RJ McIntosh DL
Bears Ted Ginn Jr. WR
Bears Duke Shelley CB
Bears Josh Woods LB
Bears Arlington Hambright OG
Bears Riley Ridley WR
Bears Trevis Gipson LB

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

