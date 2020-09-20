Inactive report for Sunday's Week 2 NFL games

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Jaguars
|Jake Luton
|QB
|Jaguars
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|Jaguars
|Josiah Scott
|CB
|Jaguars
|Luq Barcoo
|CB
|Jaguars
|Doug Costin
|DT
|Jaguars
|Tyler Davis
|TE
|Titans
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Titans
|Darrynton Evans
|RB
|Titans
|Vic Beasley Jr.
|LB
|Titans
|Derick Roberson
|LB
|Titans
|Jamil Douglas
|OL
|Titans
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|Titans
|Isaiah Mack
|DT
|Panthers
|Will Grier
|QB
|Panthers
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|CB
|Panthers
|Shareef Miller
|DE
|Panthers
|Dennis Daley
|G
|Panthers
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|DE
|Panthers
|Kawann Short
|DT
|Buccaneers
|Ryan Griffin
|QB
|Buccaneers
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Buccaneers
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|Buccaneers
|Parnell Motley
|CB
|Buccaneers
|Cam Gill
|LB
|Buccaneers
|Aaron Stinnie
|G
|Buccaneers
|Khalil Davis
|DL
|Broncos
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Broncos
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|Broncos
|Mark Barron
|LB
|Broncos
|Netane Muti
|G
|Broncos
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Broncos
|Anthony Chickillo
|LB
|Broncos
|McTelvin Agim
|DT
|Steelers
|Josh Dobbs
|QB
|Steelers
|Ulysees Gilbert III
|LB
|Steelers
|David DeCastro
|G
|Steelers
|Carlos Davis
|DT
|Steelers
|Zach Gentry
|TE
|Rams
|Raymond Calais
|RB
|Rams
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Rams
|Tremayne Anchrum
|OL
|Rams
|Trishton Jackson
|WR
|Rams
|Brycen Hopkins
|TE
|Rams
|Eric Banks
|DL
|Eagles
|Nate Sudfeld
|QB
|Eagles
|Alshon Jeffery
|WR
|Eagles
|Jason Huntley
|RB
|Eagles
|Genard Avery
|DE
|Eagles
|Jamon Brown
|G
|Eagles
|Sua Opeta
|G
|49ers
|C.J. Beathard
|QB
|49ers
|Jason Verrett
|CB
|49ers
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|LB
|49ers
|Dee Ford
|DE
|49ers
|Tom Compton
|OL
|49ers
|George Kittle
|TE
|Jets
|James Morgan
|QB
|Jets
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|Jets
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Jets
|Bryce Huff
|DL
|Jets
|Jordan Willis
|DL
|Jets
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Bills
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Bills
|T.J. Yeldon
|RB
|Bills
|Del'Shawn Phillips
|LB
|Bills
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB
|Bills
|Matt Milano
|LB
|Bills
|Ike Boettger
|OL
|Bills
|Lee Smith
|TE
|Dolphins
|Malcolm Perry
|RB/WR
|Dolphins
|Clayton Fejedelem
|S
|Dolphins
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Dolphins
|Jason Strowbridge
|DE
|Dolphins
|Adam Pankey
|T
|Vikings
|Cameron Dantzler
|CB
|Vikings
|Chad Beebe
|WR
|Vikings
|James Lynch
|DT
|Vikings
|Harrison Hand
|CB
|Vikings
|Oli Udoh
|OT
|Vikings
|Eddie Yarbrough
|DE
|Colts
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|Colts
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Colts
|E.J. Speed
|LB
|Colts
|Eli Ankou
|DT
|Colts
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|Colts
|Dezmon Patmon
|WR
|Lions
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|Lions
|Desmond Trufant
|CB
|Lions
|Chris Jones
|CB
|Lions
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|OT
|Lions
|Hunter Bryant
|TE
|Lions
|Nicholas Williams
|DT
|Lions
|Julian Okwwara
|DE
|Packers
|Lane Taylor
|OG
|Packers
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Packers
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|Packers
|Parry Nickerson
|CB
|Packers
|Randy Ramsey
|LB
|Packers
|Kenny Clark
|DL
|Falcons
|Kendall Sheffield
|CB
|Falcons
|Qadree Ollison
|RB
|Falcons
|John Wetzel
|OT
|Falcons
|Marlon Davidson
|DT
|Falcons
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Cowboys
|Ben DiNucci
|QB
|Cowboys
|Reggie Robinson
|S
|Cowboys
|Alex Light
|OL
|Cowboys
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Cowboys
|Rashad Smith
|LB
|Giants
|Wayne Gallman
|RB
|Giants
|Adrian Colbert
|DB
|Giants
|TJ Brunson
|LB
|Giants
|Carter Coughlin
|LB
|Giants
|Jackson Barton
|OT
|Giants
|Eric Tomlinson
|TE
|Giants
|RJ McIntosh
|DL
|Bears
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|WR
|Bears
|Duke Shelley
|CB
|Bears
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Bears
|Arlington Hambright
|OG
|Bears
|Riley Ridley
|WR
|Bears
|Trevis Gipson
|LB
