In Year 2, Capers has Packers sold on his 3-4 philosophy

Frazier takes over a tough situation in Minnesota after the firing of Brad Childress this week, but it could be a lot worse. He has a talented team with players who respect him, who could win enough games to increase his viability as someone who really deserves a shot. Minnesota faces beat-up Washington this week and has seemingly winnable games against Buffalo and Detroit, as well. The Giants, Bears and Eagles are on the schedule, too, and those games won't be easy. But it wouldn't stun me if the Vikings knock a few of them off to toy with those teams' playoff hopes.