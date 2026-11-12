In the Ravens' blame game, several high-paid veterans are front and center

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- There was a saying that, for many years, explained part of the Baltimore Ravens' roster-building philosophy. Former general manager and current executive vice president Ozzie Newsome was not afraid to use it when rationalizing an unpopular decision.

"It's better to move on from a player a year too early than a year too late."

It sounded harsh, particularly when used to explain why the Ravens let a franchise stalwart or fan favorite walk without so much as making an offer.

It also made sense. For a team annually up against the salary cap and built around drafting and developing, the Ravens had to make tough decisions and be willing to part ways with accomplished players. They weren't in position to pay a player solely based on past accomplishments. They needed to forecast his future worth.

General manager Eric DeCosta came up under Newsome, who remains an influential voice in the Ravens' hierarchy. With the team mired in one of its most difficult stretches in recent franchise history, some of DeCosta's decisions have come into focus, as have the flaws on what had been considered one of the NFL's top rosters.

At the forefront of the angst -- beyond quarterback Lamar Jackson's health -- is the struggles of several high-priced veterans, including tight end Mark Andrews, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The Ravens committed to all three -- Stanley and Andrews have gotten three contracts while Humphrey has received two -- with the expectation they'd be at the core of a Super Bowl team. Now those same players, plus middle linebacker Roquan Smith, whom DeCosta traded for and extended, are garnering much of the blame.

With Baltimore facing issues in all three phases, first-year coach Jesse Minter is suddenly being asked how patient he can afford to be with some of his accomplished, yet underperforming vets.

"There's a level of respect you have for a player that's done it for a long time, but at the same time, we've got to look at where we're at right now," Minter said Monday. "We've got to look at what's happened this season or what's happened in the last year, whatever. That's what I think the reset gives you a chance to really look at. We'll see how it shakes out."

The trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon without the Ravens offloading any veterans. That was hardly a surprise. DeCosta and company haven't given up on the season, nor were they interested in moving on from players, like running back Derrick Henry, who they envision contributing in 2027 and beyond. With a number of veterans struggling to play up to their hefty contracts, the Ravens had few desirable trade chips.

Fair or unfair, the ball is back in Minter's court as to what changes he wants to enact ahead of Monday's primetime game against the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

He is in a tough spot. Stanley, Andrews and Humphrey are all multi-time Pro Bowl selections who will undoubtedly get strong consideration for induction into the team's "Ring of Honor" when their respective careers are over. They are clearly not the only players having a rough go of it for a Ravens group that has scored 13 or fewer points in four consecutive games and gotten beaten by 20-plus in three straight.

They are just the biggest names, and to reduce their roles, you have to be confident you have something better. A first-year coach also has to be cognizant of the locker room ramifications of demoting decorated and well-respected players.

Ultimately, this goes beyond Minter. DeCosta has been aggressive in trying to extend players early to navigate a perennially tight salary cap situation. That was his pledge when he became general manager in 2019 and talked about how tired he was of having homegrown Ravens sign elsewhere. Since 2019, Baltimore has spent more than $680 million in contract extensions with its own players, according to Nick Korte from Over the Cap. That ranks 16th in the NFL during that span.

All told, 11 homegrown players on the Ravens' 53-man roster got at least one contract extension either on their rookie deals or after those deals expired, and that doesn't include Jackson, who is on injured reserve. Another four players received an additional contract after the Ravens acquired them via free agency or trade.

The list of Ravens to sign extensions in recent years also includes Henry, wide receiver Zay Flowers, defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones and safety Kyle Hamilton.

Most of the team's extensions have been well received and widely praised, as has DeCosta's commitment to keeping the team's core together. The jury is still out on the most recent extensions.

Stanley took a significant pay cut ahead of the 2024 season and responded by not missing a game for the first time in his career and making his second-ever Pro Bowl. A free agent after that year, Stanley had a long list of suitors in a market that lacked quality offensive tackles. The Ravens felt their best option was keeping Stanley, so they re-signed him to a three-year, $60 million extension, less than what the former Notre Dame standout could have gotten on the open market.

His performance was uneven last season on a struggling offensive line, and it's been more of the same this year. Now 32 and with the seventh-highest salary cap hit on the team at just under $10 million, Stanley ranks 19th among tackles in pass-block win rate (88 percent) and ninth in run-block win rate (80 percent). Pro Football Focus ranks him 47th overall among 68 offensive tackles who have played at least 200 snaps.

Stanley has also become the face of the Ravens' pre-snap penalty problems. He's been flagged eight times, second most in the league and three more than anyone else on the team. Five of Stanley's eight penalties are false starts.

"I just have to be better," Stanley said following last Thursday's blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I'm trying to get off the ball as soon as I hear the quarterback, but that's too fast, so I need to hone that back a little bit and maybe come off slower."

As with Stanley, Humphrey's original contract made a ton of sense. When the 2017 first-round pick signed a five-year $98.75 million contract extension a few weeks into the 2020 season, he was well on his way to becoming one of the better cornerbacks in the league. He had eight interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and 51 pass breakups over his first four seasons.

It's not like Humphrey's play fell off a cliff after the extension. The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2024. In 2024, he had six interceptions and made the key defensive play in several wins.

Injuries have since mounted, and he was one of the most picked-on corners in the league last year. It was widely expected that Humphrey, who has the team's third-highest cap number this year at $26.3 million, would have had to take a pay cut to stay with the Ravens this past offseason. Yet there is no evidence that occurred.

Meanwhile, his struggles again this season have come to define a high-paid Ravens defense that has looked somewhere between ordinary and overwhelmed. His offbeat personality has further subjected him to fan scorn.

Humphrey, a pending free agent, hasn't been bad on a per-play basis, but he's been vulnerable to explosives, surrendering 16.9 yards per reception. His latest blunder came last Thursday, when he allowed blocking tight end Nate Boerkircher to get behind him for a 52-yard gain on the Jaguars' first drive.

"I think Marlon would be the first to tell you that the consistency hasn't been what any of us want," Minter said. "I do think there's been some good. I think there's been little things that you focus on that you see improvement in, and then something else happens."

The story with Andrews is a bit different and has quickly become one of the biggest criticisms against DeCosta. The Ravens knew last season that their top three tight ends, Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, and their fullback, Patrick Ricard, were all headed to free agency. They had tried on a few occasions to extend the ascending and younger Likely and were rebuked.

Not wanting to lose all three tight ends in the offseason, DeCosta signed Andrews to a three-year, $39.3 million extension in early December during a year in which the 31-year-old was averaging just 8.8 yards per reception, nearly four yards below his career average.

Andrews, a tireless worker and a favorite target for Jackson, has seen his numbers continue to decline while Likely, who signed with the New York Giants, is having a career year. Andrews is averaging a career-low 7.6 yards per reception and has had ball-security issues, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in Atlanta. Andrews also has five false start penalties.

"I think guys are just ready to get off the ball and go, but again, that's not acceptable," Andrews said last week. "We have to be better. I have to be better."

Andrews has plenty of company.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.