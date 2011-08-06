In the house: Restricted free agent Bush re-signs with Raiders

Published: Aug 06, 2011 at 08:13 AM

NAPA, Calif. -- Restricted free agent running back Michael Bush has re-signed with the Oakland Raiders.

The team announced Bush signed the deal and reported to training camp Saturday. Bush is the last restricted free agent to sign a deal this summer.

The Raiders had placed a first-round tender on Bush that was worth about $2.6 million. He had hoped to be an unrestricted free agent but he did not get credit for the 2007 season he missed while recovering from a broken leg sustained in college.

Bush rushed for 655 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He teamed with Darren McFadden to give Oakland one of the best running duos in the league.

In three NFL seasons, Bush has 1,665 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

