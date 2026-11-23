DENVER -- The din reached an early peak on Sunday afternoon. The Denver Broncos had built a three-score lead in the second quarter, and the Las Vegas Raiders' offense was floundering. After receiver Tre Tucker couldn't haul in a high pass on second down, the roar from the Empower Field at Mile High crowd grew deafening before the next snap, the noise shaking broadcast cameras and the press box alike. It was an intimidating environment for any quarterback, let alone a rookie making his first road start.

But Fernando Mendoza rose to the occasion. He escaped the grasp of Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto and scrambled right while keeping his eyes downfield. He spotted receiver Jalen Nailor with little daylight around him and fired on the run. The pass had enough velocity to pierce Denver's zone defense and find Nailor, and Mendoza converted his first third down of the day.

The play proved to be a spark. Mendoza led the Raiders into the red zone for what would have been his first NFL touchdown pass, to Nailor, if not for an offensive pass interference flag. The penalty ultimately forced them to settle for a field goal, but Mendoza would not be denied on the next possession, tossing his first touchdown that counted. He threw another three drives later to tie the score midway through the third quarter.

"Our coaches really pride on one play at a time," Mendoza said postgame. "If we just execute one play at a time … it's gonna be a one score game at the end, for the most part. So if you just do your job, momentum is gonna swing your way eventually."

Momentum favored the Broncos in the end; they defeated the Raiders 38-24 in the AFC West clash. But momentum also moved in the right direction for Mendoza on Sunday. The rookie improved on his first career start a week ago, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

"Every day, he gets a little bit better," head coach Klint Kubiak said. "His leadership and the whole operation, I saw that improve."

Raiders players agree with their coach. Mendoza said that he "saw the field better" and his accuracy improved against the Broncos. His teammates saw a more poised quarterback capable of competing under difficult circumstances.

"Even with all the noise -- it was loud, but Nando hung in there," left tackle Kolton Miller said. "He was making plays, which is very promising to see. You see a little bit of that confidence grow. He's really gritty. He took some extra hits, but he kept going."

Mendoza said he felt more comfortable in his second start despite it coming in a hostile stadium. It showed. After admittedly having issues with operating the line of scrimmage and reading the Seattle Seahawks' defense a week ago, Mendoza was precise for the most part. He had a much better feel for where pass rushers would come from and where coverage players would end up. Miller said it was impressive to see him respond in real time.

"Mid-part of the season, teams have already gotten over that hump," Miller said. "So him coming in later in the season to be able to take those steps quickly and grow, it's very promising to see."

Mendoza's promise shone through on a few plays. His first NFL passing touchdown was a remarkably placed ball to Ashton Jeanty on a wheel route, showing the touch to get it over a trailing defender and hit the running back in stride for a 68-yard score. His second TD was an easier throw, but it was created by a play-action fake that fooled Denver's defense, leaving tight end Ian Thomas open for a 19-yard touchdown. Mendoza's precision created his third scoring pass, as he threw Jack Bech to the front pylon, allowing him to fall into the end zone as defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian tried to shove him out of bounds.

"When your moment comes where you need to make plays, make plays. I thought he did that today," center Tyler Linderbaum said. "He's capable of playing at a super, super high level."

Though there were also times when Mendoza looked like a rookie in his first road start. While he felt like he was seeing pressure better and getting the ball out with more conviction, sacks were an issue; he took five against the Broncos. One sack derailed the drive after his first touchdown, and he took sacks on back-to-back plays to end the game.

Mendoza also effectively sealed the Raiders' fate earlier in the fourth quarter. Trailing by a touchdown after the defense forced a three-and-out, he stared down an outside slant to Tucker on third down. McMillian jumped the route, picked it off and outran Mendoza to the end zone for the game's final score.

"Those are the things that I'm going to learn from and grow from in order to give my team the best shot to win," Mendoza said. "Whether it's checking the ball down over the bomb, there's things that I need to learn from and that's a play especially that I need to learn from."

While Mendoza made some mistakes, he left a lasting first impression on his rivals.

"He's really smart," Broncos defensive end Zach Allen said. "He's going to be a good player for a long time."

Perhaps showing promise while also having some issues is the best thing for Mendoza and the Raiders in absence of a win. Opponents and his team now know he's capable of top-notch play against quality competition. But Mendoza still has room to grow, with a voracious drive to reach his full potential.

"There were a lot of things that went wrong," Mendoza said. "Although I believe it was an improvement, there's a lot of things that I need to improve on for the next week."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.