In the Colts' locker room, the weight of Chris Ballard's firing hits home

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones believes he shares some blame for general manager Chris Ballard's firing, a sentiment several players had Wednesday before their first practice of the week.

The Colts fired Ballard Monday after a home loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Entering the matchup, the Titans had lost seven straight games dating to last year and 11 straight in the AFC South.

"That's the tough part about it, is your play and the results of these games affect people. It affects people in this building," Jones said. "So, there's definitely a responsibility there, and you feel that as players. I feel that as the quarterback. We gotta play well. We gotta win. I gotta put the team in a position to win games."

The Colts signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million contract in March, a move Ballard backed after Jones' resurgent 2025 campaign. The veteran passer, who was released by the New York Giants in November 2024, led Indianapolis to an 8-2 start last year and played at a Pro Bowl level before fracturing his left fibula and suffering a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon.

Despite the injuries, Ballard made it a priority to re-sign Jones, first placing the transition tag on him before Jones and the Colts agreed on a lucrative new deal.

This year, however, Jones has regressed into one of the NFL's worst starting quarterbacks. His 71.1 passer rating ranks 30th among 33 qualified quarterbacks, per Pro-Football-Reference. His nine turnovers (six interceptions, three lost fumbles) are tied for the second-most in the league.

Jones said his future with the franchise wasn't top of mind after Ballard's firing. He added that his main focus is on the Colts' upcoming road game against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings and their stifling defense.

"I don't think it's the time to think about (my future), think too far ahead," Jones said. "I don't think we can afford to do that. I think we've gotta play good football this week. We've gotta prepare well, practice well and be ready to go on Sunday."

Ballard's departure also raises questions about other players' futures in Indianapolis, including left guard Quenton Nelson. The eight-time Pro Bowler is arguably the best offensive lineman in franchise history, but unlike Jones, he's in the final year of his contract. Asked if he has questions about what's next for him now that Ballard is gone, Nelson said he didn't.

"I leave that up to God," Nelson said. "I'm just focused on being my best and giving my absolute all every single day in everything I do. And putting it all out there on the field."

In theory, the Colts could trade Nelson, the 2018 No. 6 pick, to a contender before he potentially leaves in free agency. The trade deadline is Nov. 10. When asked whether he wants to continue his career with the Colts, even though the decision isn't entirely up to him, Nelson seemed open to the idea.

"Yeah, I mean, I love it here. Met my wife here," Nelson said. "(I) really appreciate and love this organization. It's been a long career here, and (I've) made a lot of friendships and bonds here that I don't take for granted."

Ballard included.

Nelson said Ballard always "kept it real," evidenced by a text he received from him during the preseason of his rookie year.

"Right now, you're playing like an average guard," Ballard told Nelson. The former Notre Dame standout said he appreciated Ballard's direct but uplifting style, which helped fuel Nelson to earn the first of three first-team All-Pro nods later that year.

Ballard leaves Indianapolis with a 72-82-1 regular-season record, a 1-2 playoff record and zero AFC South titles. The Colts made two postseason appearances during his nearly decade-long tenure, in 2018 and 2020. Their last playoff win came in 2018, when Andrew Luck led Indianapolis past the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. Luck retired the following year, which was an unprecedented twist Ballard never recovered from.

After cycling through a series of veteran quarterbacks, the Colts drafted Anthony Richardson Sr. with the No. 4 pick in 2023. He was supposed to be the long-term quarterback Ballard had been chasing since Luck walked away in the middle of his prime. However, Richardson started just 15 games (8-7) across his first two seasons due to injuries, inaccuracy and immaturity. He was benched midway through the 2024 campaign and lost the starting job to Jones last year.

Richardson was the Colts' highest-drafted player during Ballard's tenure, and the former GM remained in his corner even after Jones supplanted him.

Richardson is now on an expiring contract, and similar to Nelson, he said he hadn't thought about his future with the Colts in the aftermath of Ballard's firing. He did, however, thank Ballard for taking a chance on him.

"I always appreciate any support I get, especially from a guy like that (and with) his position that he had on this team," Richardson said. "He believed in me enough to have me here, and I'm forever grateful for that. I'm trying to do my part and not make him feel like he made the wrong decision with me being here."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.